Mindhunter Star Reflects on Netflix Cancellation, Still Open to Return for a Season 3

Both seasons of David Fincher's Mindhunter earned near-universal acclaim, with Season 1 earning 96% positive reviews according to aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and Season 2 earning 99% positive reviews, but the expensive and exhausting process of bringing the series to life resulted in Netflix cancelling the series. Star Holt McCallany recently looked back on the project, noting that he's understandably disappointed about the series' end but also has immense appreciation of getting to take on the role of Bill Tench, while also confessing that he would gladly be open to reprising the role if such an opportunity presented itself.

"Did I want Mindhunter to be cancelled after two seasons? Uh, no, but that's not my decision," McCallany shared with Awards Daily. "That's my friend David's decision. And if that's David's decision, that's David's decision. I understand, and I accept, and I move on. I remain grateful, and I mean this sincerely, for the opportunity to have made [cancelled TV series] Lights Out, for the opportunity to have made Mindhunter, even if they didn't last as long as I might have hoped, I still got to be there, and I'm proud of the work that we did. You're talking about my two favorite projects."

He continued, "Let me prattle on just for five more seconds: I loved making those shows, and I can only hope that at some point in my career, there'll be something else that I feel as strongly about as I do about those two television series, because not all series are created equal. Let's face it. Most of them are pretty forgettable. I don't think you can say that about Mindhunter. And for the boxing fans and for the people out there who really love the fight game, I think the same can be said for Lights Out."

Mindhunter isn't the only project of Fincher's that was ruled to be too time-consuming, as his planned World War Z sequel and follow-ups to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo also failed to be brought to life, as his filmmaking methods involve him immersing himself in a project entirely. Even with tremendous critical praise, Fincher has previously recalled that Mindhunter never quite earned the viewership that Netflix had hoped for.

With Fincher planting the seeds for what Season 3 would have explored, it's not impossible another network could revive the project, which McCallany would gladly take part in.

"I've heard that David's thought about it. I'm not saying it's going to come back," the actor pointed out. "But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I'm coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it'll depend on what David wants to do. It's been a few years now, so it's probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign."

Stay tuned for possible updates on Mindhunter's future.

Would you like to see a Season 3 happen? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!