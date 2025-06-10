The Institute Trailer Reveals First Look at New Stephen King TV Show

The first official trailer for the upcoming MGM+ series The Institute has been released, offering viewers their initial glimpse into the latest television adaptation of a Stephen King novel. The footage introduces teen genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who finds himself inexplicably transported to a mysterious and sinister facility known as the Institute. Confined with other teenagers, all possessing unique telekinetic abilities, Luke encounters the enigmatic headmistress, Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker), who attempts to persuade him that his presence serves a greater, noble purpose. However, the imposing fences and stringent security surrounding the Institute paint a far more ominous picture of their true circumstances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for The Institute quickly establishes the central conflict and introduces key characters from King’s 2019 novel. Luke Ellis’s sudden awakening in a room identical to his own, only without a window, sets an immediate tone of disorientation and dread. He soon discovers he is not alone, as the facility houses numerous other children, each endowed with special telepathic or telekinetic powers. Ms. Sigsby, the seemingly benevolent yet unnerving director of the Institute, presents their confinement as a form of recruitment for a vital mission, which Luke finds immediately suspicious. The trailer also shows that the Institute is engaged in unethical human experimentation, exploiting the children’s abilities for nefarious ends.

Play video

Alongside Luke’s harrowing experiences within the Institute’s walls, the trailer also introduces Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes). Jamieson is a former police officer seeking a fresh start in a remote town. His path, however, is destined to intersect with the dark secrets of the Institute, hinting that he will become an external force crucial to uncovering the truth and potentially aiding the captive children. The footage culminates in promises of a rebellion, with Luke Ellis stepping into a leadership role, rallying the other gifted children to fight back against their captors and dismantle the oppressive regime of the Institute. The series is written by Benjamin Cavell and directed by Jack Bender, both of whom also serve as executive producers.

What Is Stephen King’s Novel The Institute About?

Image courtesy of MGM+

Stephen King’s 2019 novel, The Institute, upon which the MGM+ series is based, delves into themes of exploitation, the resilience of youth, and the fight against systemic evil. The book opens with Tim Jamieson, a former cop who, due to a series of unfortunate events, finds himself taking a night knocker job in the small town of DuPray, South Carolina. His story runs parallel to that of Luke Ellis, a highly intelligent twelve-year-old whose parents are murdered in the middle of the night by operatives who then kidnap Luke and transport him to the titular Institute, located deep in the Maine woods. At the Institute, Luke discovers he is in “Front Half,” a section where children with minor telepathic or telekinetic abilities are imprisoned. He learns from other children, such as Kalisha Benson, Nick Wilholm, George Iles, and ten-year-old Avery Dixon (who possesses strong telepathic abilities), that the staff, led by the ruthless Mrs. Sigsby, conduct painful experiments on them. These experiments are designed to enhance their powers, often involving injections and cognitive tests.

Image courtesy of MGM+

In King’s book, the children learn that once their abilities are sufficiently amplified, or if they resist, they are sent to “Back Half,” a much more feared and mysterious section of the facility from which no one ever returns. The staff’s ultimate goal is to weaponize these children’s psychic abilities for covert operations, including assassinations of individuals deemed threats by the shadowy organization behind the Institute. Luke, with his exceptional intelligence, begins to meticulously plan an escape, recognizing that compliance only leads to a grim fate. The novel details the brutal psychological and physical torment inflicted upon them, juxtaposed with their quiet acts of rebellion and camaraderie.

The Institute is scheduled to premiere on MGM+ on July 13, 2025.



What are you most hoping to see adapted from Stephen King’s novel in The Institute series? Let us know in the comments!