The Long Walk Trailer Brings a Chilling Stephen King Story to Life

Lionsgate has unleashed the first official trailer for The Long Walk, offering fans a glimpse into the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s harrowing dystopian novel. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise), tackles King’s early work written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, a story renowned for its bleak premise of an annual contest where 100 teenage boys must maintain a relentless walking pace, or face summary execution. This trailer launch is a significant milestone for the long-anticipated project, finally providing a window into how the brutal and psychologically intense narrative will be translated to cinema. For decades, King enthusiasts have debated how this visceral story could be filmed, and this initial look begins to answer those questions, setting the stage for a dark journey into a uniquely terrifying competition.

The narrative of The Long Walk plunges readers into a dystopian America where “The Long Walk” is a nationally televised annual spectacle. One hundred teen boys, each a volunteer, embark on this grueling trek with deceptively simple rules: maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour. If a Walker drops below that speed for 30 seconds, he receives a verbal warning. Three warnings, and the consequence is fatal, as “getting a ticket” means being shot dead by soldiers monitoring the event. There are no breaks, no finish line, and only the last boy standing earns “The Prize,” supposedly anything he desires for the rest of his life. The Long Walk is primarily seen through the eyes of Raymond Garraty (Cooper Hoffman in the movie), a 16-year-old from Maine, and explores his physical deterioration and psychological unraveling.

This adaptation is tasked with capturing the sheer physical brutality of the Walk and the complex internal horror experienced by its young participants. As their numbers dwindle, the boys form desperate alliances, confront profound loneliness, and grapple with the loss of their humanity under the unblinking gaze of a society that consumes their suffering as entertainment. Key figures from the novel, such as the enigmatic and resilient Peter McVries (David Jonsson) and the omnipresent, chilling authority of The Major (Mark Hamill), who oversees the Walk, are also central to the film’s dynamic. The cast of The Long Walk also includes Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, and Judy Greer.

The Long Walk Hits Theaters After Being Stuck in Limbo for Years

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

The journey of Stephen King’s The Long Walk from page to screen has been its own kind of endurance test, a marathon through development hell that has spanned decades. The chilling dystopian tale, one of King’s earliest novels, was a coveted project in Hollywood but repeatedly stumbled before reaching production. The rights were famously held for a significant period by Frank Darabont, the acclaimed director behind other successful King adaptations like The Shawshank Redemption. Despite Darabont’s interest, his version never materialized. Later, the project landed at New Line Cinema in 2018, with James Vanderbilt scripting and André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) announced as director in 2019. This iteration also showed promise but eventually stalled, leaving The Long Walk once again in cinematic limbo.

The Long Walk‘s power is deeply rooted in internal monologues and a slow burn of dread, elements notoriously difficult to translate effectively to a visual medium without diluting their impact or requiring substantial alterations that might alienate King’s fans. Furthermore, the narrative’s departure from the traditional three-act structure and its profoundly downbeat ending likely contributed to studio hesitation over many years. It wasn’t until Lionsgate took the reins, attaching Lawrence as director with a script by JT Mollner, that the film finally gained unstoppable momentum. Production officially commenced in July 2024, making the release of this first trailer the culmination of a decades-long effort to bring one of King’s most disturbing and beloved works to the silver screen.

The Long Walk will be released in theaters on September 12th.

