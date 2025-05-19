The Last of Us Season 2 Changes the Fate of One Game Character

Despite focusing on Ellie and Joel, The Last of Us has its fair share of great side characters. Two figures who don’t get a ton of time to shine in the first game, Bill and Frank, have their own episode in Season 1, and it’s arguably the best of the series, offering a tear-jerking tale about finding love during the apocalypse. Season 2 keeps the train moving by giving Seth a redemption arc after he throws a pretty offensive insult Ellie’s way and focusing on Joel’s relationship with Gail, Jackson Hole’s resident therapist. Gail’s story is particularly interesting because, prior to the events of Season 2, she’s married to Eugene, an important figure from The Last of Us Part II.

In the Naughty Dog game, Eugene dies before Abby shows up in Jackson, but a lot of characters remember him fondly because of his stash of weed. While Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us keeps that aspect intact, the cause of his death changes, making him much more vital to the tragic story.

Eugene Is a Friend From the Grave in The Last of Us Part II

When Joel and Ellie arrive in Jackson in The Last of Us game, they meet several people who will impact their lives down the road, including Maria and Seth. Eugene isn’t among the residents they cross paths with, but he’s a big part of the Jackson community. A former Firefly, he leaves the fighting behind to have a peaceful life in Jackson, where he gains a reputation for being funny. Dina takes a liking to him, and they form a bond. But even after getting a friend to share things with, Eugene keeps to himself, hiding his secret bunker from Dina.

After Eugene passes away from a stroke, Ellie and Dina come across his man cave while on patrol. They go through all of his stuff and eventually come across a basement that’s full of weed. With a snowstorm going on outside, Ellie and Dina enjoy themselves for a while before Jesse arrives and informs them that Tommy and Joel are missing. Ellie’s story plays out the same in both the game and show after that, with her leaving Eugene’s hideout and witnessing Joel’s death at the hands of Abby and her friends. However, despite keeping the drugs, The Last of Us series changes the former Firefly’s story in a big way.

Eugene Helps Tear Joel and Ellie Apart in HBO’s The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 makes it clear that Eugene’s story is different from the beginning. In Episode 1, “Future Days,” Gail reveals that Joel killed Eugene and she hasn’t forgiven him for it. The details of the incident remain unclear until Episode 6, which fills in the gaps of Ellie and Joel’s time in Jackson. Every year, Joel takes Ellie out on her birthday, and for her last one before Season 2 starts, they go out on patrol together. Everything is going fine until they get word that another group on patrol is under attack. Ellie immediately runs off to help, but Joel worries about what they may find.

When Ellie and Joel arrive on the scene, Eugene is alone and looking worse for wear. It turns out he was on the receiving end of an infected bite and is starting to feel it. He pleads with Joel to let him see Gail one last time, and after some arguing with Ellie, the group decides to head back to Jackson. However, Joel sends Ellie off to retrieve their horses, giving him time to kill Eugene. Ellie is hurt when she returns, and when the two get back home, she’s not planning on pulling any punches. Joel lies to Gail about what happened, so Ellie tells the truth after confirming her suspicions that her father figure hides the truth whenever he can.

The blow-up is the breaking point in Joel and Ellie’s relationship, and the two really don’t speak again until the night of the New Year’s party. Of course, shortly after, Joel dies, which causes Ellie to go on a warpath in Seattle. But just because the show ends up at the same destination as the game doesn’t mean its means of getting there are the same, as it places Eugene in the middle of the action rather than making him someone to just learn bits and pieces about.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

Do you like how HBO’s The Last of Us changes Eugene? Are you glad he got a major role in the series? Let us know in the comments below!