The Last of Us Season 2 Redeems a Surprising Character from the Games

Despite infected monsters hiding around every corner, at its core, The Last of Us is a very human story. It focuses on people coming to terms with a cruel world and fighting to keep what’s theirs. However, the very nature of the world of The Last of Us ensures that no one ever holds the moral high ground. Joel’s story is a perfect example. He selfishly kills the Fireflies for trying to take Ellie’s life to create a cure for the infection that plagues the world, but it’s hard to root against him because Ellie has an entire life ahead of her and shouldn’t give it all up on a gamble.

That’s not to say The Last of Us makes every character worth writing essays about. Some people, like David, are beyond redemption and deserve everything that comes their way. Another figure that’s hard to find supporters of is Seth, Jackson Hole’s resident bigot. HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us isn’t ready to give up on Seth just yet, though.

Seth Is Worried About All the Wrong Things in The Last of Us Part II

Seth appears briefly in the first The Last of Us game, helping defend Jackson from raiders when Joel and Ellie are visiting. Since Joel and Ellie settle down in Jackson at the end of the first game, the roles of the townsfolk expand in The Last of Us Part II. Seth runs a bar called the Tipsy Bison that sees its fair share of visitors. But having access to alcohol and living in a messed-up world doesn’t sit right with Seth, and it doesn’t take long for him to make a fool of himself during Part II.

During the winter dance that Jackson seemingly holds every year, Dina drinks her fair share of booze and lets loose on the dance floor. She eventually sets her sights on Ellie, and the two share a passionate moment that involves a kiss. Seth happens to be nearby and voices his displeasure about the scene, even going as far as to use the word “dyke.” That catches Joel’s attention, and he jumps in front of Ellie to pick a fight with Seth.

Seth tries to make things right by apologizing the next day and making Ellie and Jesse sandwiches before their next patrol. Obviously, it doesn’t go over well, and with Ellie heading out to Seattle shortly after, there’s not much room to continue Seth’s story. However, The Last of Us TV series is taking things in a different direction.

The Last of Us Season 2 Makes Sure That Seth Sees the Error of His Ways

Seth’s story in The Last of Us Season 2 plays out exactly as it does in the game. Episode 1 features the winter dance, now a party on New Year’s Eve, and Episode 2 begins with Ellie heading out on patrol with Jesse. In an unexpected twist, Episode 3, “The Path,” chooses to spend more time in Jackson, allowing Seth to get a lot more screentime. His first big moment comes during the town meeting, where everyone debates whether to send a group to Seattle to get revenge for Joel. Despite Joel’s aggression toward him in Episode 1, Seth speaks out in support of Ellie and believes the members of the council are being cowards by not giving the green light.

Words don’t mean much unless there are actions to back them up, and Seth goes above and beyond with his. He helps Ellie and Dina secure a horse and even trades guns with Ellie to ensure she has all the firepower she needs to take down Abby’s crew. It’s a very nice gesture and proves that, while Seth still has a lot to make up for, he’s on the right path and will help the members of his community in any way he can.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming now on Max.

What did you think of Seth’s redemption in The Last of Us Season 2? Do you think he has a part to play in the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments below!