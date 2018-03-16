Adorable ‘The Legend of Korra’ Statue Celebrates Korra and Asami’s Romance

The final season of The Legend of Korra culminated with a lovely scene depicting Korra and Asami walking into the Spirit World hand-in-hand. Their status as a couple was later confirmed and explored in Dark Horse’s Turf Wars comic series. Now you can commemorate the unforgettable (and important LGBTQ) moment from the show with a new statue from Mondo.

The Korra and Asami in the Spirit World Statue is available to pre-order right here for $209.99 with free shipping in January 2019. An exclusive version is available directly from Mondo for $215 (shipping is extra). The statues are made from polystone and measure roughly 8 1/2-inches tall. The difference between the versions is described thusly:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mondo Exclusive: With this version, the large plant can be interchanged with Korra and Asami’s backpacks, featuring a mischievous onion spirit looking to play a game of Pai Sho it’s found in one of the bags.“

Mondo describes their inspiration for the statue:

“In the Korra & Asami in the Spirit World, we imagine the couple several days into their trip, taking in the wonders of the land, while a friendly leaf spirit joins them in looking on with awe.”

Indeed, Mondo did a fantastic job here. The statue is absolutely gorgeous and it’s loaded with details. Just looking at it might be enough to brighten your day.

On a related note, The Legend of Korra complete series box set is available to order on Amazon for only $23.98, which is an all-time low. That’s a helluva value for over 20 hours of all-time great animated entertainment – grab it while you can!

Not only that, Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting the complete series Blu-ray set that it deserves. You can pre-order the complete series on Blu-ray at this very moment for $49.99 with free shipping.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Blu-ray set is a Best Buy exclusive that will be released on May 1st. You’ll be able to buy it at other retailers starting on June 5th. The set will include nine discs (three discs per season) with bonus features that include behind-the-scenes footage, audio commentary, artwork, interviews, and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.