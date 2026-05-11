The Long-Term Future of HBO’s 10/10 Masterpiece Looks Secure With Over 15 Billion Minutes Viewed

There’s great news for one of HBO‘s best ongoing TV shows. 2026 has been a strong year for HBO (and streaming service HBO Max) so far, with the likes of Industry Season 5 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 earning critical acclaim. The network has long been established as the home of prestige TV, but its reign has been threatened in recent years as some of its big hitters, such as Game of Thrones and Succession, have ended, and rival streamers have provided increased competition.

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However, the past year or so has seen HBO re-establish its dominance, and one of the biggest reasons for that is The Pitt. The medical trauma, which is set in a Pittsburgh trauma center and stars Noah Whyle, was a breakout sensation and one of the best TV shows of 2025. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for its first season, and came back with a bang earlier in 2026, something the latest Nielsen ratings back up. Its figures for April 6-12 have just been revealed, with The Pitt topping the chart with 1.133 billion minutes watched in the week before the Season 2 finale, and taking it to over 15 billion for the season as a whole.

Image via Nielsen

The Pitt Is Key To HBO’s Future

Image via HBO

The Pitt‘s viewing figures are a very encouraging sign for the series. It’s one thing to win over critics and collect big awards, which the drama has proved it can do (it also won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, and has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes), but finding an audience is the key to its long-term future, and this shows there’s no need for concern in that regard. A third season is already confirmed to be in the works, but with this kind of chart-topping success, it could easily run for many more years.

That could prove to be quite important, because The Pitt is something of a throwback to a form of TV that doesn’t really exist on streaming. It mixes the prestige acting and production values you’d expect of a major HBO series with some of the episodic storytelling of old-school medical dramas, with E.R. itself a clear comparison point. One of the things that helped make medical dramas like that and Grey’s Anatomy so popular is how long they ran for (comfortably into double-figure seasons, with Grey’s still going), and while The Pitt isn’t guaranteed to repeat that, its structure and success mean it is plausible.

It’s also quite refreshing to have a high-end series that allows viewers to spend more time with it: The Pitt has 15-episode seasons, blending overarching serialized storylines with mini-arcs and individual episode plots. And, importantly, it’s proven that it can return at the same time each year, a reliability that also feels reminiscent of how TV used to be, and something that is another key to its viewership. HBO having a series that it can rely on being a hit with critics, awarding bodies, and audiences, coming back each year, is a huge boon in an era where there are so often gaps of 2-3 years between seasons, and should only help make The Pitt even bigger in the future.

The Pitt Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on HBO Max.

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