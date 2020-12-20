The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Would Return For Star Wars Spinoffs at Disney+

✖

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito is interested in bringing the menacing Moff Gideon to the numerous Star Wars spinoffs in development for Disney+. In December, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced two new series set within the timeline of The Mandalorian — Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Rangers of the New Republic — as part of a crossover that will culminate in a "climactic story event." And the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which pits the eponymous Mando Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) against the Darksaber-swinging Moff Gideon, ends with a teaser revealing another series: one starring feared bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

"I sat there and went, 'Hey, what about me?!'" Esposito joked to Esquire about the many reveals at Disney Investor Day 2020, where Kennedy announced new spinoff series The Acolyte and spinoff feature film Rogue Squadron. "People keep asking me, 'Why aren't you in Season Two more?' I said, 'Because we're teasing you. I'm the heavy, and it'll take a little time to get to what Moff really wants.'"

Asked if he's interested in bringing Moff Gideon into other corners of the Star Wars galaxy, Esposito said, "The answer is, yes, I would be interested in that if there was enough material and storyline to indulge that. But first I want to be true to this project."

In the interview recorded days before "Chapter 16: The Rescue" — where a Star Wars legend slices their way into The Mandalorian for the first time — Esposito could only hint at what was still to come.

"Without saying anything that would be a spoiler. It's going to connect us up with a history that we're familiar with. There will be that, Oh, OK," he said, adding a tease for Season Three for good measure: "In some ways, history repeats itself. I think Moff Gideon is very elusive and has had a piece in every part of the Empire. I think you'll start to see that and it'll be a real clue when you see the finale."

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ during Christmas 2021. The newly-revealed The Book of Boba Fett, a separate series from Mandalorian creative team Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is set for December 2021.

