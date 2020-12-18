The Mandalorian Finale Leaves Big Questions About Moff Gideon’s Experiment

✖

Before you scroll even the slightest bit, this article has spoilers for the final episode of The Mandalorian Season Two. No, it won't talk about the BIG reveal, but it will discuss the ultimate fate of Moff Gideon and his Imperial remnant. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the final Season Two episode, "The Rescue."

As it turns out, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) isn't as invincible as viewers of The Mandalorian were led to believe. After hijacking an Imperial transport vessel, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and company were able to bamboozle Gideon's group and board his Imperial cruiser. This allowed Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to find the location of Grogu while the rest of the squad distracted Gideon and his troopers.

Ultimately, Gideon is captured by Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and taken into the custody of the New Republic, which leads us to ask — what's going to happen with all the experimentation he was charged with overseeing? Throughout the episode, we saw both Gideon and Pershing (Omid Abtahi) finding themselves subdued and arrested, leaving the Empire — or First Order — without two of its talking heads in genetic experimentation.

While it seems like that plot thread stops there, Gideon did drop a warning — he and his team had already withdrawn the blood they needed from Grogu to continue their experimentation. As his new Imperial cruiser — which is now under the command of Bo-Katan — seemed primarily used for transportation purposes and storing his Dark Troopers, it stands to reason he sent the blood off-ship to another facility his group is running somewhere.

Combined with the speculation Grand Admiral Thrawn is still alive and well out there, there's a possibility he's also the one pulling the strings and is now in possession of Grogu's blood. But again, that's just one possibility given that most seem to think Gideon's experiments will eventually lead to the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke.

Either way, Grogu's blood is now out amongst the stars and while the series did tie up many loose ends, it's all but guaranteed we'll see the return of the plot device before too long at all.

The entirety of The Mandalorian Season Two is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think will be the result of Gideon's experimentation? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter!