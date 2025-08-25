7 The Mandalorian Mistakes You Never Noticed in Season 1

The Mandalorian is a jewel in the crown of the Star Wars franchise. The acclaimed series stars Hollywood darling Pedro Pascal as the eponymous character and introduced the world to the adorable Grogu, also affectionately known as “Baby Yoda.” But not even celebrated shows with meticulous attention to detail are free of mistakes. Spotting inconsistencies in Star Wars started a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far away. The most famous is perhaps the legendary “Han shot first” debacle, one of the most enduring controversies in Star Wars fandom. The debate centered around a scene between Han Solo and Greedo in the Mos Eisley cantina from the original 1977 film and a change made by George Lucas in the 1997 Special Edition.

The controversy helped create a healthy and fun Easter egg hunt for mistakes and inconsistencies in other arms of the Star Wars galaxy. This is the way.

As such, here are seven mistakes you may not have noticed in The Mandalorian Season 1.

7) Moff Gideon’s Flipping Chest Buttons

In the episode “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” Imperial remnant leader Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) gives a dramatic speech in a hologram transmission about how important Grogu is. At around 8:30 into the episode, the buttons on Gideon’s Imperial chestplate switch positions between shots. This is most likely due to mirrored shots in post-production, but as Esposito is a master of measured menace, many viewers never notice the button swap.

6) Magic Cantina Door

In the Season 1 finale (“Chapter 8: Redemption”), Imperial troopers blow off the door to a cantina on Nevarro at about 17:21. However, a minute and 10 seconds later, the door is back as the droid IG-11 closes it. The mistake might stem from the scenes being filmed out of sequence. The magic cantina door comes during an intense battle scene in the final episode of the season, and so is easily overlooked.

5) Mayfeld’s Switching Weapon Mount

In “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” former Imperial sharpshooter turned mercenary Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) has a discrepancy with a droid arm and blaster that switches sides from right to left between shots at around 30:37. This could be due to flipped footage used in post-production, but since it comes during a prison break, viewers are likely to miss it.

4) IG-11’s Tea Service Sleight of Hand

Occurring around the 11:50 mark in “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” Cara Dune (Gina Carano) is already holding a teacup but reaches out to IG-11 to simulate taking a cup. This could be attributed to expensive animatronic cost-cutting measures. The foible is truly like a magician doing a sleight of hand trick and thus easy to overlook.

3) The Jetpack in Hand Mix-Up

Also in “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” Mando blasts off with his jetpack on his back. However, a flipped reaction shot at 38:15 shows he still has it in his hand when the first shot showed the jetpack on his back. This appears to be another example of a reaction shot, which is that of Cara Dune, that doesn’t quite carry continuity. Jetpacks being awesome, most viewers’ attention is held with the blast off.

2) Cara Dune’s Disappearing Tattoo Bandage

Yet another mistake goes down in “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” when, during the 26th minute, Cara Dune wraps a bandage around her tattoo before entering the Client’s compound. But in the next shot, her tattoo is visible as the crew walks away from beloved character Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), who dies in the episode. With other momentous events happening, it’s easy to miss the bandage slip-up.

1) The Notorious M.I.C.

While not necessarily something one might notice on a first viewing, a boom mic briefly appearing over Omera’s (a human farmer living on the planet Sorgan) head while speaking with Mando has become one of the most referenced mistakes in The Mandalorian Season 1. The boom appears for just a few seconds at roughly the 16:33 mark when Omera brings Mando food. As a notorious mistake, it is often compared to the Game of Thrones‘ coffee cup error.

While there are mistakes in The Mandalorian Season 1, they by no means detract from the brilliance of the series. Finding mistakes in Star Wars is more of a fun game than a critique on the show’s production, which, for the most part, is top-notch.

