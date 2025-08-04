7 Star Wars Spin-Offs Disney Needs To Make Next

Star Wars has always had its ear to the ground. Following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the cuddly creatures that helped take down the Empire were so popular that George Lucas and Co. cooked up the animated series Star Wars: Ewoks, which ran for two seasons. It didn’t get the best reception, but that didn’t deter Lucasfilm from trying its hand at another spin-off during the prequel era. Star Wars: Clone Wars and its successor, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, told the story of the major galactic conflict and the soldiers who fought in it. After that, it was fair game for any character with a worthwhile story to get their own spin-off.

Star Wars: Ahsoka and the Tales series are some of the biggest successes on Disney+ right now, but there’s no reason to stop there. Here are the seven Star Wars TV spin-offs that Disney needs to put next on its massive to-do list.

1) Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze’s story starts all the way back in The Clone Wars, with her fighting to remind her home world, Mandalore, of its original purpose. Many people disagree with her plan, including Maul, who seizes control of the planet before the Empire decimates it. After that, Bo-Katan travels the galaxy in shame, hoping to one day unite her people again.

The best part about Bo-Katan is that she’s around for countless major events, including the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War. Her spin-off can follow her during any period and still have an interesting story to tell.

2) Baylan Skoll

Ahoksa Tano’s solo series features her searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who she knows is amassing power in the galaxy. A former Jedi, Baylan Skoll, works for one of Thrawn’s lackeys, Morgan Elsbeth, and he gives Ahsoka a run for her money when they fight.

Skoll isn’t interesting because of his lightsaber skills, though, which are impressive. No, his fascination with the Force and the beings behind it is what makes him a great candidate for a spin-off. All Lucasfilm needs to do is follow the character in his early days, when he begins to learn more about the power that binds the galaxy.

3) Kleya Marki

Star Wars: Andor is easily the most popular spin-off set in a galaxy far, far away. It’s all about the early days of the Rebellion and how Cassian Andor finds himself searching for the Death Star plans. However, the titular spy is far from the most interesting character in the show.

Kleya Marki, Luthen Rael’s assistant, is as dedicated as anyone, willing to do anything to destroy the Empire. Sadly, her boss doesn’t live to see the Death Star’s destruction, but Kleya makes it to Yavin 4, which means she has some role to play in the franchise’s future.

4) Dedra Meero

While Andor focuses on its heroes, it has its fair share of villains as well, and some of them must have more to say. Dedra Meero is an Imperial officer who bites off more than she can chew when she goes after Luthen and his rebel cell.

Despite only wanting to impress the higher-ups, Dedra ends up in prison at the end of Andor, building parts for the Death Star. While the New Republic isn’t going to let her walk when the war is over, she won’t want to rot in a cell forever, opening the door for a story about her escape.

5) Darth Plagueis

Star Wars: The Acolyte takes some huge swings by pitting a misguided group of Jedi against a mysterious dark-side user. Well, it turns out the enemy they’re facing has a master, and he’s one of the most mysterious Sith Lords in history.

Darth Plagueis makes a brief appearance in the only season of The Acolyte that’s supposed to set up a future storyline. Even though the show isn’t going to return, Disney would still be smart to capitalize on the Plagueis hype and reveal why he’s considered so wise.

6) Captain Rex

The 501st Legion and its captain, Rex, get plenty of time to shine in The Clone Wars, as Anakin Skywalker is the one in charge of them. However, Rex always has to play second fiddle to someone, even during his appearances on Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Rex has so much to offer, though, especially because he fights with the Rebellion all the way up to the Battle of Endor. Making him the focus of a series would make up for all the time he had to spend in the background, propping other characters up.

7) Hondo Ohnaka

Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew finally gives love to a profession in a galaxy far, far away that has long gone overlooked: piracy. At Attin finds itself under siege by pirates who want to take everything of value, but the show is missing an important scallywag.

Hondo Ohnaka plays a major role in several Star Wars animated series, often playing both sides of a conflict in order to land a big score. There have long been calls to bring him to live-action, and there’s no better place to do it than his own show.

Which of these characters would you like to see get a Star Wars spin-off? Who else is deserving of the honor? Let us know in the comments below!