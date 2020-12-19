The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Crashed Disney+ at Midnight

Star Wars fans tuning in to the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian at midnight on Friday expected to see what becomes of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu after their separation on Tython — but viewers quickly began reporting error messages that prevented the anticipated episode from playing. During the outage, which lasted for about five minutes, frustrated viewers received the following notice when "Chapter 16" went live at midnight: "We're currently experiencing slow internet connection speeds. Please check to see that you are still connected to the internet, and try again (Error Code 76)."

In "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," Din is helpless to stop a squadron of Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) droid Dark Troopers from abducting Grogu on Tython. The planet is home to the ruins of an ancient Jedi temple where Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) said Grogu could reach out through the Force and alert one of the last-surviving Jedi of his presence.

It's there that Din allies himself with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his indebted companion Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who agree to help rescue the Child after Din returns Fett's armor previously salvaged by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

"Chapter 15: The Believer" sees Din and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) recruit ex-Imperial sharpshooter Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to steal coordinates directing them towards Gideon's light cruiser, which is under guard by a platoon of Gideon's near-invincible droid troopers. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Din's crew adds fellow Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado) to take on the Darksaber-wielding Gideon and rescue Grogu with the help of one of the galaxy's greatest heroes.