The Mandalorian: Christopher Lloyd Addresses Rumored Star Wars Role

Christopher Lloyd responded to his rumored Star Wars role in The Mandalorian Season 3 during a recent convention appearance. In March, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Back to the Future star was on the call sheet for the third season of the Disney+ series focused on bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu. Lloyd, whose sci-fi roles include Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, is reportedly appearing in a guest-starring role in the new season set to premiere in February 2023 on Disney+.

Asked about the report during an appearance at Fanboy Expo Knoxville, Lloyd told the convention crowd, "We were all sworn to secrecy. So, I don't know!"

The 83-year-old actor's most recent roles include the Bob Odenkirk-led action movie Nobody and The Tender Bar, a drama starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney. Lloyd next plays a cursed spirit in Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

Lloyd would be the latest guest star from an iconic movie franchise to appear on the Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau. Past seasons recruited Michael Biehn of Terminator fame, Rocky saga star Carl Weathers, Highlander actor Clancy Brown, and Hulk's Nick Nolte.

Lloyd joins a cast that includes Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Tim Meadows in an undisclosed role, and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon.

The first footage screened at Star Wars Celebration in May showed the titular Mandalorian traveling to Mandalore to pay penance for removing his helmet — a violation of his tribe's creed. "You are no longer Mandalorian," the Armorer told Din in the footage, which teased Bo-Katan's unfinished business with the Darksaber-wielding Mando. After reuniting with Grogu and joining forces with Tatooine Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on The Book of Boba Fett, Din said in the teaser, "I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming February 2023 on Disney+.