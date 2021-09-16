Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Teases “Unfinished Business” for Season 3

Bo-Katan Kryze made her live-action Star Wars debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, thanks to actor Katee Sackhoff, with the season finale teasing some big complications between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan, as Sackhoff recently noted that her character has some “unfinished business” heading into the upcoming season. Sackhoff did note, however, that she’s not entirely sure how Bo-Katan will factor into the upcoming season, and with the third season yet to head into production, it’s entirely possible she’s still unsure if she’ll be a factor in the upcoming episodes in any capacity.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff shared with /Film. “But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Given how much of Bo-Katan’s journey in Season 2 focused on her quest to obtain the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, only for Din Djarin to wield the weapon in the finale, it’s hard to imagine she won’t return for the upcoming season. However, with “Baby Yoda,” a.k.a. Grogu, going off for Jedi training with Luke Skywalker in that finale, it’s unknown if we could get a time jump for the next season, with Bo-Katan potentially going out for her own adventures.

“I have no idea [when Bo-Katan is coming back],” Sackhoff shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And the one thing that I do know is that one of the best and work things that [Dave Filoni] ever did back in the day was give me his phone number. So one of the things I love to do with him is we just text about Bo in general. I’d love to know how it is she ended up where she’s at right now, because of where she started. And I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now … So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what’s happening.”

