Star Wars Fans Celebrate Christopher Lloyd Joining The Mandalorian Cast

Today was an exciting day for Star Wars fans as it was announced that Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd would be joining the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It’s currently unclear who Lloyd is playing on the Disney+ series, but The Hollywood Reporter describs his part as a guest star role. This won’t be the only time in recent memory Lloyd has been a part of a popular show. The actor has appeared as a live-action version of Rick Sanchez, the Rick and Morty character inspired by Back to the Future‘s Doc Brown. His recent filmography also includes The Tender Bar and Nobody, which might be getting a sequel soon.

“I thought that maybe if Rick and Morty are out there in space somewhere and accidentally Doc and Marty are out there they could somehow meet,” Lloyd said of the two franchises crossing over in a recent interview with The Illuminerdi. “[T]hat could be a good story. Where does it go from there? You know, ’cause I think that those are four characters that would be fun to watch and good writing.”

Lloyd has yet to speak out on his casting in Star Wars, but plenty of fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the news. You can check out some of the posts below…

https://twitter.com/TheFirstOkiro/status/1504943875789668354?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AntiVector/status/1504956536673619972?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ThatAldenDiaz/status/1504942599961985026?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/theYokoHiguchi/status/1504947289642651650?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Mrfurious32821/status/1504952728505704451?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ObsKenobs/status/1504968524976070656?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/WhimsyDesigns/status/1504992958013231105?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/McBDirect/status/1504949554805944322?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/hzjoetv/status/1504942619050352643?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What’s Your Craziest Theory?