The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Makes a Surprising Reveal About Din Djarin's Name

The Mandalorian Season 3 had a couple of big reveals up its sleeve and fans are shocked by one of the most low-key inclusions. As the episode neared a close, a lot of Star Wars fans were surprised to learn that Din is not actually The Mandalorian's first name, in fact, Djarin is his real moniker. This is all buttoned up by the fact that Grogu is renamed Din Grogu as he is adopted by our favorite bounty hunter. It's a bit of a surprise, but cleverly weaves in some of the themes surrounding identity that have been swirling around this show since the first season.

Also worth noting for long-time fans is the fact that the duo of Mando and Grogu now have their own little house on Mandalore for them to occupy as they see fit. People on social media have already begun to obsess over that final image with the Mandalorian apprentice making that frog levitate like he did earlier in the show's run. Bo-Katan has retaken the planet with the help of other Mandalorians and their story will continue in some other corner of this Star Wars universe. While this reads a break from the arc of the first three seasons there is surely more to follow.

DIN GROGU WTF???? I THOUGH IT WAS GONNA BE GROGU DJARIN😐😐 — olivia🌙moon and star (@nightwingstyles) April 19, 2023

How Much Has The Mandalorian Grown?

Director Rick Famuyiwa spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration. In their conversation, they covered the current season, the evolution of his working relationship with Jon Favreau and Filoni, and how The Mandalorian continues to grow.

"It's been incredible to be a part of the show since episode two," Famuyiwa said. "I've been with it each season since and, in some ways, have my sort of working relationship with Jon and Dave, which has always been very collaborative. Each season has sort of grown and I think there's been a trust that's formed with the small crew of people who have, you know, who've sort of told stories in this world, and certainly have written in the world, too ... It was great to get to this point, and I do think ... there were certainly things that, you know, more for me to flex."

He would add, "There's certainly been a bigger season, the last two episodes certainly were a lot in terms of just logistics and getting it together, but fun, just incredibly fun. And so it's been, you know, it's been a great experience to work with Jon Favreau who was one of the most talented, gifted filmmakers of our generation, and certainly to be able to have him as a friend and collaborator has been great and I've certainly grown as a filmmaker just being a part of that creative group of him and Dave Filoni. It's been amazing."

