The Night Agent Star Feels "Obligated" to Make Season 2 Even Better

The Night Agent has been a huge surprise hit for Netflix and despite debuting just a couple of weeks ago, the series has already been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. With The Night Agent having such a strong response from viewers, the expectations for Season 2 are already high — and series star Gabriel Basso says he feels "obligated" to make the show's sophomore run even better. Speaking with USA Today, Basso expressed excitement, but also noted that he feels very responsible to keep making the best show possible.

"Due to the response of the show, the level that everyone enjoyed it and how many hours people sunk in, I feel really responsible and obligated to make Season 2 a step up from Season 1," Basso said. "Season 1 was the pilot season, and we're still trying to get our footing for the show. But I just felt a bigger sense of urgency and responsibility to map out with [creator Shawn Ryan] and everyone where the show's going."

He elaborated that by stepping things up, he is primarily speaking about making sure the quality of the series is just a bit more "fine-tuned" now that it's a certified hit.

"I don't want anything to seem gratuitous, and 'Oh, we might have a bigger budget, so more explosions,'" he said. "I thought everything action-wise worked in terms of fighting and pacing, so not necessarily more [of that], but just the quality of what we're doing to be a little bit fine-tuned."

What is The Night Agent about?

In The Night Agent, Basso plays an FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who is assigned to the White House basement where he is to monitor a largely inactive emergency phone line. However, one night, a panicked call comes in from a woman named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) that kicks off Peter and Rose working together to foil a plot by a Russian mole that threatens the president and also to solve the mystery of Rose's aunt and uncle's deaths. In addition to Basso and Buchanan, the series also stars Hong Chau as Diane Farr, the president's chief of staff. All 10 episodes of the series' first season are now streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited about The Night Agent being renewed for a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!