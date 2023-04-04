The Night Agent Creator Teases Returning Characters for Season 2

The Night Agent has become a massive hit for Netflix almost overnight. The debut season arrived less than two weeks ago and quickly became one of the most watched first seasons of any original series in Netflix's history. It only took the streaming service six days to renew The Night Agent for a second season, confirming Peter Sutherland Jr. would be back for another mission. Given the ending of the first season, however, the future for most of the other characters is in flux. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 1! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the Season 1 finale of The Night Agent, Peter stops the assassination attempt and exposes the lies of Diane Farr and the Vice President. He gets rewarded with an official spot in Night Action and is deployed to a mission overseas, leaving the White House and Rose behind him, at least temporarily. That means Peter's story in Season 2 probably won't include many of the major characters from Season 1.

Ahead of the renewal announcement last week, The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan spoke with Deadline about the future of the characters on the series. He didn't say much, but did reveal that important questions about them still need to be answered, offering hope for their returns.

"I really love the questions that we need answered on." Ryan said. "What does it mean that Peter would be a night agent? Where is he going? Now that Rose is going back to California to try to restart her tech career, where does that leave Peter and Rose? I think these are all questions that we almost certainly would love to answer in a potential Season 2, and I certainly hope we get the opportunity to do that."

Ryan also opened up about the overall structure of The Night Agent, saying that the plan is to have a different story in each season. Some things about Peter's personal journey will obviously carry over from year to year, but the entire mission will be different in Season 2.

"The initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season," Ryan explained.

"That was the original plan; I think it's still a pretty solid plan. To me it was important," he continued. "I don't want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out. They learn what the truth is about Peter's father, they learn what the conspiracy was. You can feel a sense of completion. If we are successful enough that Netflix wants more seasons, I think there'd be a whole new world in which you would see a limited number of characters from this current season going into that. But that's something that I'd have to sit down with the writers and have it all figured out."

