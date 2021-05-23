The OA Fans Think Season 3 Is Being Teased Following Controversial Netflix Cancellation
Despite it being nearly two years after The OA was sent to the chopping block by Netflix, fans of the series are trying to connect the dots between mysterious social media postings from one of the show's creators. Sunday, writer/director Zal Batmanglij took to his relatively inactive Instagram account to post a series of peculiar images with no rhyme or reason. The first was a clip of rippling water that's equal parts soothing and horrifying, and he followed it up with a series of single-colour snapshots.
First was a magenta square, followed by a white "F" square, cyan square, and yellow square — seemingly a homage to the four-color printing process used by virtually most print shops today.
Batmanglij created the series alongside actor Brit Marling, and the two initially intended for the series to run five seasons. Because of the planning, the series technically now ends on a massive cliffhanger that has left most unsatisfied. As such, a massive #SaveOA movement was spawned from the cancellation, and the fans are now trying to read between the lines of Batmanglij's latest social media postings.
Show Me a Sign
Angels I just woke up— Nourhen13 🐙 (@NChammakhi) May 23, 2021
Wtf is this🤯
Please tell me that it’s a sign from The OA Cuz honestly I cant handle zal’s posts anymore😩💕#SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/kGfgbiZppa
Analyzing Colors
⚠️ New post from Zal !— #SaveTheOA 🐙🔮 (@OA_savior) May 23, 2021
What is it ?
Is it the color for D3 ?
(D1 = purple
D2 = red
D3 = pink ???) #TheOA #SaveTheOA @The_OA pic.twitter.com/RsWKTkOKrY
Leave the Door Open
It's been two years since @Netflix dropped The OA. I would pay a premium & sign up for one of those crazy year-long contracts just to see another season happen. No movie wrap-up. Just Seasons 3-5 as Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij planned. Leave the door open... #SaveTheOA #TheOA pic.twitter.com/9hOn54pD31— Morbidly Adorable Ⓥ Art of Misty Monster (@morbidlyadorabl) May 19, 2021
plz dnt troll
Zal just out here posting a bunch of colours. What if he's trolling us? 🤔 The OA returning? #theOA #savetheOA pic.twitter.com/CyO0v5mb0k— Nikki (@Nikki_a_gem) May 23, 2021
Spiral
zal is sending me into a spiral with his ig posts what the hell could we really be getting the oa back 😭— alex. (@betteprter) May 23, 2021
Please Believe
Zal’s IG. The invisible river. 🥺🙏🏼 @The_OA #SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/9ZL8l3FCkU— FRANCES ALEXA (@francesalexa) May 23, 2021
No Coincidence
Zal Batmanglij just this on IG, whatever it is? this isn’t a coincidence 😭.#theOAisreal #SaveTheOA @The_OA pic.twitter.com/ffuNo5GkeO— MARK 〄 #SaveTheOA (@GODGATHElST) May 23, 2021
Both parts of The OA are now streaming on Netflix.prev