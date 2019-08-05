TV Shows

Netflix Viewers Are Furious The OA Was Cancelled

Another day, another fan-favorite TV series cancelled by Netflix. This summer alone, the streaming service has dropped the ax on shows like Tuca & Bertie, Designated Survivor, and She’s Gotta Have It. Now, it’s mind-bending sci-fi series The OA that’s getting the boot.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Netflix wouldn’t be picking up The OA for a third season. Instantly, this decision sent fans of the series into a tailspin, not only because their beloved show was over, but because the second season ended in such an enormous cliffhanger. There are so many unknown factors surrounding the conclusion of The OA‘s second installment and it looks like there will never be any resolution.

As soon as the news of The OA‘s cancellation broke, fans all over the world took to Twitter to voice their anger of Netflix’s decision. Some of those fans are just disappointed to see their favorite show off the air, while others are absolutely livid at yet another head-scratching decision.

Here’s what a few of The OA‘s fans had to say:

