Netflix Viewers Are Furious The OA Was Cancelled

Another day, another fan-favorite TV series cancelled by Netflix. This summer alone, the streaming service has dropped the ax on shows like Tuca & Bertie, Designated Survivor, and She’s Gotta Have It. Now, it’s mind-bending sci-fi series The OA that’s getting the boot.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Netflix wouldn’t be picking up The OA for a third season. Instantly, this decision sent fans of the series into a tailspin, not only because their beloved show was over, but because the second season ended in such an enormous cliffhanger. There are so many unknown factors surrounding the conclusion of The OA‘s second installment and it looks like there will never be any resolution.

As soon as the news of The OA‘s cancellation broke, fans all over the world took to Twitter to voice their anger of Netflix’s decision. Some of those fans are just disappointed to see their favorite show off the air, while others are absolutely livid at yet another head-scratching decision.

Here’s what a few of The OA‘s fans had to say:

Beating Up Netflix

pov: you’re netflix and i’m beating you up for cancelling the oa pic.twitter.com/8mr21BpfRU — 𝕞 (@juntatumierda) August 5, 2019

Can’t Believe It

I can’t BELIEVE THAT #TheOA was CANCELLED. Doing the 5 movements right now so I can travel to another dimension where this tv show continues. pic.twitter.com/aJmF950VLL — Thi 🎥 (@thethiagoguzzo) August 5, 2019

What’s the Point?

First santa clarita diet and now netflix cancel the oa? What is even the point of creating good original content if you never give it the chance to develop? #theoa — G H (@Ghallidizzle) August 5, 2019

Not Okay

renew the oa im not okay pic.twitter.com/oxiMCWxIF5 — salma (@salmashd) August 5, 2019

Jump Dimensions

Let’s jump to a dimension where there is a part 3 of The Oa #SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/55zkgodjoZ — #SaveTheOA (@sluific) August 5, 2019

LIVID

Wow I am LIVID. Especially because The OA’s recent season ended on a huge cliffhanger. Get your shit together Netflix. https://t.co/jYEGolosNq — Zach M (@zachbooty) August 5, 2019

Why, Netflix?

netflix: cancels the get down

netflix: cancels everything sucks

netflix: cancels sense8

netflix: cancels one day at a time

netflix: cancels the oa



also netflix: releasing a new 13 reasons why season #renewtheoa #savetheoa pic.twitter.com/sbxJRi2iiC — berry (@sckberry) August 5, 2019

Damn You