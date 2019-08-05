Netflix Viewers Are Furious The OA Was Cancelled

Another day, another fan-favorite TV series cancelled by Netflix. This summer alone, the streaming service has dropped the ax on shows like Tuca & Bertie, Designated Survivor, and She’s Gotta Have It. Now, it’s mind-bending sci-fi series The OA that’s getting the boot.
On Monday morning, it was revealed that Netflix wouldn’t be picking up The OA for a third season. Instantly, this decision sent fans of the series into a tailspin, not only because their beloved show was over, but because the second season ended in such an enormous cliffhanger. There are so many unknown factors surrounding the conclusion of The OA‘s second installment and it looks like there will never be any resolution.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As soon as the news of The OA‘s cancellation broke, fans all over the world took to Twitter to voice their anger of Netflix’s decision. Some of those fans are just disappointed to see their favorite show off the air, while others are absolutely livid at yet another head-scratching decision.
Here’s what a few of The OA‘s fans had to say:
Beating Up Netflix
pov: you’re netflix and i’m beating you up for cancelling the oa pic.twitter.com/8mr21BpfRU— 𝕞 (@juntatumierda) August 5, 2019
Can’t Believe It
I can’t BELIEVE THAT #TheOA was CANCELLED. Doing the 5 movements right now so I can travel to another dimension where this tv show continues. pic.twitter.com/aJmF950VLL— Thi 🎥 (@thethiagoguzzo) August 5, 2019
What’s the Point?
First santa clarita diet and now netflix cancel the oa? What is even the point of creating good original content if you never give it the chance to develop? #theoa— G H (@Ghallidizzle) August 5, 2019
Not Okay
renew the oa im not okay pic.twitter.com/oxiMCWxIF5— salma (@salmashd) August 5, 2019
Jump Dimensions
Let’s jump to a dimension where there is a part 3 of The Oa #SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/55zkgodjoZ— #SaveTheOA (@sluific) August 5, 2019
LIVID
Wow I am LIVID. Especially because The OA’s recent season ended on a huge cliffhanger. Get your shit together Netflix. https://t.co/jYEGolosNq— Zach M (@zachbooty) August 5, 2019
Why, Netflix?
netflix: cancels the get down— berry (@sckberry) August 5, 2019
netflix: cancels everything sucks
netflix: cancels sense8
netflix: cancels one day at a time
netflix: cancels the oa
also netflix: releasing a new 13 reasons why season #renewtheoa #savetheoa pic.twitter.com/sbxJRi2iiC
Damn You
When you see that @netflix cancelled @The_OA…#TheOA #DamnYouNetflix #RenewTheOA pic.twitter.com/XmlPDNV3RD— J.D. Sanderson – A Sci-Fi Writer (@ascifiwriter) August 5, 2019