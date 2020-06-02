The Office: Insane Fan Theory Suggests Dwight Actually Stole the Chandelier

✖

Dwight's "perfect crime" is one of the most memeable moments of The Office. In a talking head during the fifth season, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) explains how he'd break into Tiffany's to steal its chandelier before leading authorities – and Tiffany, his new lover – on a chase around the globe. Though it's just a moment most would brush off as a funny tidbit, one interesting new fan theory suggest that maybe...just maybe...Schrute actually went and pulled off the crime.

As u/k-n-i-f-e points out, Schrute – who eventually becomes owner of the Scranton Business Park – replaces the doors of Dunder-Mifflin with a jewelry store that went out of business. Coincidentally enough, the jewelry store goes out of business sometime after Dwight manages to come into possession of a farm once owned by his Aunt Shirley.

As the theorist hypothesizes, he then exchanged the chandelier for his Aunt's farm. But what about the door? The theorist simply suggests it's a trophy from an event Schrute admitted would be his perfect crime.

If you're still unsure of the exact moment we're talking about, here's Schrute's verbiage from the actual scene. "What is my perfect crime? I break into Tiffany's at midnight," Schrute says. "Do I go for the vault? No, I go for the chandelier. It's priceless. As I'm taking it down, a woman catches me. She tells me to stop. It's her father's business. She's Tiffany. I say no. We make love all night. In the morning, the cops come and I escape in one of their uniforms. I tell her to meet me in Mexico, but I go to Canada. I don't trust her. Besides, I like the cold."

He adds, "Thirty years later, I get a postcard. I have a son and he's the chief of police. This is where the story gets interesting. I tell Tiffany to meet me in Paris by the Trocadero. She's been waiting for me all these years. She's never taken another lover. I don't care. I don't show up. I go to Berlin. That's where I stashed the chandelier."

It's definitely a bizarre theory, but if we're being honest – Dwight's the one employee at Dunder-Mifflin with the wherewithal to pull it off.

