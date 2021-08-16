The Office Gets New Funko Pops and Mini Moments

The Office is back with another wave of Funko Pops, only this time they've brought along some Mini Moments. Funko's Mini Moments series began with the introduction of the Seinfeld Pop figure wave back in March, which allowed collectors to form a set piece of Jerry's apartment. The Office is much the same with numerous releases that come together to form a set piece.

The new The Office Funko Pops include Pam with a teapot and note, Erin with the happy box and champagne, and Michael standing with crutches. Funko is also reminding everyone about the Kevin as the Dunder Mifflin superhero, Oscar with scarecrow doll, and Dwight with a Jack o' lantern pumpkin head Pops that they debuted for Funkoween back in May. All of these Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now.

As for The Office Mini Moments collection, there's a set for Darryl, Dwight, Jim, Michael, and Pam. If you're lucky, you'll get the Chase version of these sets on your doorstep when they arrive in September. The Chase version include an alternate figure. Again, The Office Mini Moments Funko figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.

As all die-hard The Office fans know, the series is now streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock service. The move has been a good one for parent company Comcast. In some ways it's been good for fans as well since many of the episodes now come with exclusive bonus features. That said, if you haven't signed up for Peacock yet you can try it out here.

The Office streaming success on Peacock isn't surprising. In 2020 it was the most popular title on any streaming service, despite the series finale airing half a decade ago. According to Nielsen reporting, 57.13 billion minutes of The Office were streamed throughout 2020. The second-most streamed show, Grey's Anatomy, had just under 40 billion minutes streamed. Peacock likely isn't pulling in the same numbers for The Office that Netflix did, but having it on its roster has certainly been a massive selling point. The Office continues to have hordes of fans, and the love for the show doesn't seem to be slowing down.

