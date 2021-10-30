The Office Honors Angela’s 17 Cats on National Cat Day

Happy National Cat Day! October 29th is the day to celebrate cats everywhere, and when it comes to feline fans, there are few characters in television history who are crazier about cats than The Office‘s Angela Martin. The character played by Angela Kinsey had 17 cats throughout the sitcom’s nine-season run, so the series created a compilation of her best cat moments in honor of today’s holiday.

“Justice for Sprinkles ✊,” The Office‘s YouTube page boasts. If you recall, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) “mercy-killed” Angela’s cat Sprinkles in the show’s fourth season, which led to their break-up. You can check out The Office cat highlights in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Peacock, and the first five seasons are available to watch for free. The streaming service is often honoring holidays through the eyes of The Office, releasing the recipe for Kevin Malone’s (Brian Baumgartner) chili earlier this year on National Chili Day. The sitcom also has many iconic holiday-themed episodes. In fact, ComicBook.com previously had the chance to chat with Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the series, and when we asked her favorite Meredith moment, she answered with a Christmas episode.

“It’s hard to pick one, but I will say ‘Moroccan Christmas,’ when Michael Scott … is dragging Meredith into rehab in the parking lot. That was really one of my favorite things. Paul Feig was directing. The whole thing was improvised, which is rare. Normally, I got to improvise once in a while, like, in a scene but not the whole thing. Because I think they were planning on putting a voiceover on top of it,” Flannery explained. “There was one, but you could still hear us. Which I, you know, working with Steve. I mean, he’s the master. It was like a masterclass every time. And being one-on-one with him was always the biggest gift.”

Happy National Cat Day to all! Don’t forget to pet your kitties, and be sure to check out all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock, you can try out a subscription right here.

