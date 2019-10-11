The Office Creator Afraid to Disappoint Fans With Reboot

You likely don’t have to go too far to fiend a friend or colleague who’s binged through NBC’s The Office a time or two, or if you’re like this ComicBook.com writer, someone who lost count after completing the series for the 23rd time. With the evolution of Netflix and the world of digital streaming, the Greg Daniels-created hit is more popular now than it ever was while airing on NBC, and it’s for that very reason the writer is apprehensive when it comes to approaching a potential reboot.

NBC is hard at work launching its own platform, aptly titled Peacock, something in which the network wants original content for; at one point, that included a reboot of the hit workplace comedy. In one recent interview, Daniels admits he thinks the idea is rooted in what the network has done with Will & Grace, a show which was revived with its original cast for a ninth season in 2017 after having last aired in 2005.

“I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding, because NBC did just did an exact reboot of Will & Grace and then we started talking about doing something more with The Office,” Daniels tells Entertainment Weekly. “And at that time the cast were doing things that would make it impossible to get them all back to do more episodes of The Office — even if they wanted to.”

As you know by now, some of the biggest pieces from The Office have gone on to become A-list Hollywood names in their own right. John Krasinski is now double-teaming a career as an action star in Amazon’s Jack Ryan franchise while being a horror filmmaker the the world of A Quiet Place. Steve Carell went on to notch an Academy Award nomination in 2015 for his serious Foxcatcher role while Mindy Kaling just wrapped an illustrious run on the acclaimed The Mindy Project.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer says of a reboot. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

“My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly.”

