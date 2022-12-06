The Office Fans Debate Mindy Kaling's Thoughts on a Reboot
The Office star Mindy Kaling says that a reboot might not work in today's climate and fans are debating the statement. In a talk with Variety, the actress said that there would have to be some tweaks to the show in 2022. (Understandably, a lot of commenters are pointing out that not only is the show more popular than ever, but a lot of the plot lines have become normalized in other shows that follow. So, maybe… just maybe, this is all really silly and an Office reboot would be just fine on TV now. Just a thought!) Needless to say the interview got people rilled up while they debated the merits of even rebooting the show now. After all, it's out there to watch for anyone to stream with access to Peacock. Check out some good posts down below!
"The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now," Kaling said. "Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."
Its Always Sunny is going into its like 20th season right now lmao https://t.co/hovNKpiPDw— John Stewart Green Lantern (@LanternJS) December 6, 2022
Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments down below!
I hate this mindset so much. It implies that all of the inappropriate cringe moments were actually appropriate at the time the show came out. It was inappropriate back then too. That was the whole basis for the humor in early seasons. https://t.co/HYG50dw2DN— Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) December 6, 2022
Family Guy is currently airing its 21st season and just hit 400 episodes
The creators of South Park just signed a $900 million dollar deal to extend the show through 2027 and season 30 with several made for tv films
Both these shows make The Office look like Disney😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/0gPDwuXsqn— D Piddy (@Blackkout__) December 6, 2022
if they made the Office today they’d have to call it Remote Work. and that’s also what I’d be saying as I tried to flip the damn channel https://t.co/dshBBR2H77— Howell Dawdy (@HowellDawdy) December 6, 2022
crazy way to miss the point of the show that you were on https://t.co/AXssuxkB5p— zain (@iffytmrrw) December 6, 2022
Comedy Central plays this show like 12 hours a day what https://t.co/8d57G684nG— self-identified emo (@ThyArtIsMemes2) December 6, 2022
The Office, which airs in syndication on two different TV networks and was purchased for streaming by NBC for $500M, isn’t fit for this current environment. Sure. https://t.co/rTho5He4Q5— Bennett Hipp (@BennettHipp) December 6, 2022
its so interesting how she constantly goes out of her way to cement herself as “one of the guys” in her career like how are you not embarrassed https://t.co/EWBFVppElK— siyyan (@siyyaninaas) December 6, 2022
Did we watch the same show? pic.twitter.com/O9Axc8x9Yh https://t.co/c4oxrfKCYw— Jay Dior (@cmonglue) December 6, 2022