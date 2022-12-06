The Office Fans Debate Mindy Kaling's Thoughts on a Reboot

The Office star Mindy Kaling says that a reboot might not work in today's climate and fans are debating the statement. In a talk with Variety, the actress said that there would have to be some tweaks to the show in 2022. (Understandably, a lot of commenters are pointing out that not only is the show more popular than ever, but a lot of the plot lines have become normalized in other shows that follow. So, maybe… just maybe, this is all really silly and an Office reboot would be just fine on TV now. Just a thought!) Needless to say the interview got people rilled up while they debated the merits of even rebooting the show now. After all, it's out there to watch for anyone to stream with access to Peacock. Check out some good posts down below!

"The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now," Kaling said. "Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."

Its Always Sunny is going into its like 20th season right now lmao https://t.co/hovNKpiPDw — John Stewart Green Lantern (@LanternJS) December 6, 2022

