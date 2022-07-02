The Office Reveals New Never-Before-Seen Michael Scott Deleted Scene

NBC via Peacock has revealed a new and "never-before-seen" deleted scene from The Office Season 5. The scene, which is a few minutes long, stars Michael Scott, but features other cast members like Jim, Pam, Creed, Oscar, Kevin, and Meredith. Unfortunately, nowhere to be seen is Dwight and a few other cast members. The scene is more specifically from episode 10, The Surplus, and features Michael Scott telling the tale of a boy who longed for a Pippin Longstocking doll. Of course, this boy is Michael, who naturally wanted the doll for the purpose of tea parties.

"Clip from Season 5, Episode 10: 'The Surplus' – Oscar (Oscar Nunez) informs Michael (Steve Carell) that the office must spend a $4300 surplus or lose it in next year's budget," reads a description of the scene. "When Michael opens up the floor for suggestions, factions break out and officemates square off against one another in order to get what they want. Meanwhile, Dwight (Rainn Wilson) takes Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Andy (Ed Helms) to Schrute Farms to work on their wedding plans."

The clip has been shared over on YouTube by the show's official channel. And as you would expect, it's been a big hit among fans of the sitcom.

"No matter how awesome a scene from The Office is, just know there's an even better version of it hidden in some NBC warehouse," reads one of the most-liked comments. "This show is just bigger than reality; it keeps on giving almost ten years after it aired. What a legend!"

"It's fascinating how they wrote a character that is both the best and the absolute worst! He's cringe and still so wholesome at the same time. Micheal Scott is one hell of a character," adds another popular reply.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 22 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this deleted scene? Should have it made the final cut of the show?