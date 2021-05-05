The Office's Threat Level Midnight Is Getting its Own Graphic Novel

✖

Threat Level Midnight, the fictional screenplay written by The Office's Michael Scott (Steve Carell), is set to become a real-world graphic novel from the Dunder Mifflin Paper website. The site, which appears to be an unofficial fan site that offers a few parody comics set in the world of The Office, is currently hosting a sale on the pre-order, offering a book that they plan to retail at $40 for just $20 right now. Other comics on the site include writer Nikki Saldana and artist Nosrettep Art's Return of The Office, which features a cover that's a parody of The Walking Dead #1 with Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in the Rick Grimes role.

Threat Level Midnight is the profoundly incompetent spy movie written by Michael Scott, with an eye toward having him appear as the lead character, a thinly-veiled self-insert character named Michael Scarn. Originally discovered in the season two episode "The Client," Threat Level Midnight eventually became a real short film in the form of a season seven episode of The Office.

There isn't much in the way of details about Threat Level Midnight, although it's likely to be done by Saldana and Nosrettep. In 2019, the official YouTube page for The Office released a version of Threat Level Midnight that isn't intercut with the plot elements from The Office that interrupted the film's flow in the original TV episode.

