The Batman 2 Delayed to 2027

The Batman 2 has been delayed for the second time this year, but this time, Batman fans are going to have to wait even longer to see Robert Pattinson’s sequel. According to the newest report about The Batman 2, the DC movie will now be releasing on October 1, 2027. That’s nearly a full year away from when it was originally supposed to release on October 2, 2026, with other movies in the Warner Bros. schedule also supposedly getting moved around to different release dates as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the latest delay for The Batman 2 comes from Deadline which reported that the sequel to The Batman had slipped nearly a full year. Production on the movie hasn’t even started yet, so it’s not like something’s come up during filming that’s caused it to be moved back a full year, but it’s still a huge blow to the Batman momentum regardless for those who saw The Batman and The Penguin and were ready for more.

The new release date for The Batman 2 means that its previous release slot was vacated and will now be filled by a Tom Cruise movie. It’s being directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, but it doesn’t yet have a name.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman sequel, The Batman 2, has been pushed back to 2027.

The Batman which marked Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader himself was released on March 4, 2022, so having The Batman 2 delayed until 2027 means that it’ll be over five years between the releases of the first and second Batman movie. DC fans will at least have the new Superman movie to look forward to between now and then since that one’s coming out in 2025, a movie that’s already spawned tons of theories and ideas about DC crossovers (which will now be fueled further by the delay of The Batman 2).

This story is developing…