The Resident Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Star for Season 5 Finale on FOX

The Resident kicked its fifth season off in devastating fashion, killing off main character Nic Nevin shortly after she and Conrad had their first child. Star Emily VanCamp opted to leave the series in the wake of starting her own family and the creative team behind The Resident opted to kill her character in the early episodes of the season. Well, as Season 5 comes to a close this spring, the show is bringing Nic back for a handful of scenes.

VanCamp’s character isn’t being brought back from the dead or given a surprise twin or anything like that, but she will have a presence in the Season 5 finale. Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff confirmed to TVLine that the season finale on May 17th will feature “four, maybe five” flashback scenes with Nic.

The flashbacks with VanCamp’s fan-favorite character will be used as a plot device to help Conrad continue moving forward in his life. He’s on the verge of beginning a new romantic relationship, but is still holding on to what he had with Nic when she was alive. These flashbacks will help him finally move on with his love life.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff said. “At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it. And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born. He keeps going back to pieces of that night, because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

The Resident jumped three years into the future after Nic’s death, and the writers have apparently been working on a way to move Conrad’s romantic storylines forward ever since. Bringing back Nic offers the right opportunity to do that.

“We started to realize, what would hold a person back? Well, the love of his life who died. The mother of his young daughter,” Elkoff added. “We had to figure out a way to both free him and end that chapter. Emily was really up for the idea of coming back, so we built her story around that idea.”

