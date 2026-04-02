The Return of One of Netflix’s Best Shows is Getting Closer After Official Update

Netflix has a number of anticipated projects hitting throughout 2026, and as the dust settles on One Piece season 2’s big premiere, for another round as well. Fans still had lots of questions earlier this year on when that return would happen, but now a major update has revealed that one of Netflix’s best shows is closer than ever, and we can’t wait to see what it has up its sleeve.

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Netflix has revealed that a second season of its hit drama thriller series BEEF is arriving on April 16, and to celebrate the awaited arrival, the series will be getting its season 2 trailer tomorrow. Season 2 will feature a completely new cast with some serious star power, and it will have showrunner Lee Sung Jin at the helm. We can’t wait to see how this next chapter shakes up the franchise, and we’ll get the biggest hint of what’s in store when the trailer drops on April 2nd.

Oscar Isaac

Carey Mulligan

Cailee Spaeny

Charles Melton



BEEF. Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/spOuDmDaFe — netflix⁷ (@netflix) April 1, 2026

Netflix Spins A Brand New Story With An All-New Cast In BEEF Season 2

While this is the second chapter in the BEEF series, this is an anthology, so it will feature a completely new cast and premise. That said, there is a beef at the center of this new story, which is what creates all the surreal conflict that was a hallmark of season 1, and that cast is stacked.

BEEF season 2 will feature Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. The story will evolve around a young couple (played by Melton and Spaeny) after they witnessed an alarming fight between their boss (played by Isaac) and his wife (played by Mulligan. This then causes what is described as chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club, which is owned by a billionaire played by Youn Yuh-jung.

The first season of BEEF featured Steven Yeun as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau, and the beef revolved around an instance of road rage that ended up becoming an intense feud that goes to some truly unexpected places. The series ended up winning eight Emmy Awards, with Yeun and Wong also winning Emmys for their performances, so it would surprise no one that Netflix has high hopes that season 2 will follow in its footsteps.

BEEF season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on April 16, 2026.

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