Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Tops Global Charts With Millions of Views

It’s been a week since Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 was released, and the hype around the series hasn’t died down at all. After making fans wait for more than two years, the sequel season follows the Straw Hat Pirates into the Grand Line, where they meet new allies and enemies. Just like the first season, the series again made considerable changes from the manga while remaining faithful to the spirit of the story. The season ends on a major cliffhanger as the Straw Hat Pirates gain a new crew member and head towards Alabasta. The series premiered on March 10th, 2026, and became a worldwide hit within the first week. According to Netflix Tudum, One Piece stands at the top of the weekly English shows ranking recorded between March 9th and March 15th.

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Despite being released on March 10th, the six-day record was revealed to be 16.8 million views, with significantly higher hours viewed than the second-place holder, Dinosaurs Season 1. Following the success of the live-action Season 2, Netflix began streaming six episodes of a podcast series on March 13th, 2026. The series features the cast members and creator Eiichiro Oda as they discuss behind-the-scenes moments, Easter eggs, and much more.

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Will Soon Be Returning With Its Season 3

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Although the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Season 3 was confirmed in August last year, with a trailer revealed during One Piece Day. This implies that the upcoming season won’t take long before its premiere. Since Season 3 took longer than expected, filming for Season 3 was going on along with it. The second season adapts the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Garden Arcs. Season 3 is expected to fully adapt the Alabasta Arc, where the Straw Hat Pirates will encounter Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

The crew is on its way to a desert island to challenge one of the most powerful pirates in the Grand Line. It will be far more intense than the previous seasons and full of adventure as the crew will navigate through the dangers of the treacherous sea and make allies along the way. Season 2 finale already sets up the Alabasta Arc as it ends on a major cliffhanger where Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, plans his next step while the Straw Hat Pirates make their way towards Alabasta.

In order to save Vivi’s kingdom, the crew has to face their most powerful enemy yet. Additionally, the third season will also introduce more members from the Baroque Works, as well as reveal Crocodile’s true goal and the reason he needs Nico Robin’s assistance. Robin is already one of the most beloved characters among anime and manga fans, and her introduction in the live-action has been well-received. Introduced as Crocodile’s right-hand, she will play a much more significant role in the upcoming season.

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