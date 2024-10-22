Netflix’s Beef Officially Renewed for Season 2 With Star-Studded New Cast Confirmed

Beef is officially coming back for another season on Netflix, and the new installment of Lee Sung Jin’s award-winning series already boasts a star-studded cast. The first season of Beef, which starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, told a self-contained story that was concluded at the end of its run. On Tuesday, Netflix finally announced the return of Beef for Season 2, along with the new cast members that will take center stage in the story.

Season 2 of Beef will star Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, a duo that previously starred together in Drive and Inside Llewyn Davis. Joining them are May December breakout Charles Melton and Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny.

According to Netflix’s announcement, the story of Beef Season 2 will involve two separate couples whole get wrapped up in the same incident. The official logline reads, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

So it seems Isaac and Mulligan will be playing the boss and his wife, whose fight sets the story into motion, while Melton and Spaeny are going to be the younger couple that sees the fight go down. No other details about the cast or story of Beef Season 2 have been revealed.

Netflix and A24 are once again teaming up on Beef‘s second season, with Lee Sung Jin returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. While they aren’t going to be starring in the show this time around, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun will be back as executive producers for the series, working alongside Jake Schreier. Both Wong and Yeun won individual Emmys for their work on the first season of Beef, in addition to the show itself taking home a slew of awards.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling just yet how long it will be before Beef returns to Netflix with new episodes. The second season is set to contain eight half-hour episodes, making it slightly shorter than Season 1. Netflix’s cast and renewal announcement didn’t contain any information about when the series would be returning to production.

There were rumors online about the Beef Season 2 cast long before Netflix made things official. Early rumblings suggested that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway were going to be the stars of the season, alongside Melton and Spaeny, but those roles were ultimately filled by Isaac and Mulligan.