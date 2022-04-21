The Simpsons Showrunner Weighs in on How Much Longer the Series Could Run

✖

The Simpsons is currently airing its 33rd season on FOX and it has already been renewed for a Season 34, with fans having wondered for years when, or if, the animated sitcom would come to an end, with showrunner Al Jean himself feeling like there's no end in sight for the project. In fact, he thinks that the series is only building momentum, especially with Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowing for all-new crossover opportunities. The latest The Simpsons short, "When Billie Met Lisa," features Billie Eilish voicing herself and debuts on Disney+ on April 22nd.

"Maybe I'll leave this veil of mortal woes before the series ends. I mean, at this point, it's been 33 years. So I used to say, 'Oh, maybe we'll end at Season 25 or 30.' Obviously, those have been blown by. So I just go 'Simpsons forever,'" Jean shared with ComicBook.com. "This has been one of the most exciting seasons ever, in my opinion. We have had great episodes and we've been doing these shorts. The last thing that we feel on the writing side is that we're heading towards an end. Who knows what the future holds, and who knows what streaming, and what avenues ... We're now a Disney show and we're thrilled to be on Disney+, but there have actually been more Simpsons minutes put out this year than any year since the movie."

Interestingly, this week marks the 35th anniversary of the animated characters' debut as a short in The Tracey Ullman Show, with The Simpsons itself not premiering until December 1989. The series premiere "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" was billed as a Christmas special and was never meant to be the premiere, with delays in the animation process resulting in it becoming the first half-hour episode to be broadcast.

The power of the franchise is undeniable, with the '90s seeing the family invade all corners of pop culture. Even as interest started to wane in the 2000s, The Simpsons Movie landed in theaters in 2007 and revived interest in the concept, extending its lifespan. Now that all episodes of The Simpsons are available on Disney+, an all-new generation is being introduced to the characters, while also allowing opportunities for shorts like "When Billie Met Lisa."

In "When Billie Met Lisa," Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she'll never forget.

The Simpsons' "When Billie Met Lisa" premieres on Disney+ on April 22nd.

