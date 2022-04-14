The Simpsons: Billie Eilish to Voice Herself in New Disney+ Short

The Simpsons is delivering audiences an all-new short on Disney+, with the upcoming “When Billie Met Lisa” featuring musicians Billie Eilish and FINNEAS voicing versions of themselves for the outing. The longevity of The Simpsons means that a variety of well-known celebrities have dropped by the program, sometimes to play all-new characters and other times to depict their own encounters with the beloved family, with this upcoming short being an example of the latter. While other The Simpsons shorts on Disney+ have tied into other Disney brands, this new story will likely be more of a standalone adventure. “When Billie Met Lisa” will debut on Disney+ on April 22nd.

In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

This upcoming release from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons.

Whatever the future might hold for The Simpsons shorts, there’s surely no shortage of inspiration for these outings, with showrunner Al Jean previously teasing there could be more crossovers in the future.

“I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there’s Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo,” Jean confirmed with ComicBook.com last year. “We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I’m very interested in doing all of them.”

Check out The Simpsons‘ new short “When Billie Met Lisa” on Disney+ on April 22nd.

