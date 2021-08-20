The Simpsons Get Outstanding Super7 Ultimates Figures

Super7 has been expanding their line of premium 7-inch Ultimates figures in recent months to include new licenses like SilverHawks, G.I. Joe, and Disney. Now they're adding The Simpsons to the family with action figures of Deep Space Homer, Moe, Robot Itchy, Robot Scratchy, and Poochie. Below you'll find a breakdown of the figures. They look amazing, and we absolutely love the episode-specific accessories that they've included.

The Deep Space Homer Super7 Ultimates figure is inspired by The Simpsons episode of the same name, and includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, a space helmet, a bag of potato chips, and experimental ant colony, and an inanimate carbon rod that glows in the dark. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

The Moe Super7 Ultimates figure includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, a Panda, pickled eggs, a rag, a telephone, a Flaming Homer / Flaming Moe, and a soft goods apron. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

The Robot Itchy Super7 Ultimates figure is inspired by the "Itchy and Scratchy Land" episode, and includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, a chainsaw, mallet, axe, machine gun, drum, and drumsticks. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

The Robot Scratchy Super7 Ultimates figure includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, a chainsaw, a mallet, an axe, a baby axe, a knife, a machine gun, and a BORT license plate. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

Finally, the Poochie Super7 Ultimates figure is inspired by the Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show episode, and includes interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, a guitar, a fanny pack, a surfboard, and a skateboard. Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

Note that Super7 Ultimates figures are made to order, which means that you'll have to be patient with the release date. The Simpsons wave is set to ship in July of 2022. Naturally, we would expect waves that include other Simpsons characters to launch in the near future. Stay tuned.

