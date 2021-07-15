Super7 Debuts G.I. Joe Figures In Their Ultimates and ReAction Lines

Super7 recently teased that they were about to deliver G.I. Joe figures, and one of the big questions is whether or not they would be in their premium 7-inch scale Ultimates line or in their 3.75-inch ReAction lineup. The answer is both - and pre-orders are live now. Here's what you need to know....

Yes, Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates figures are now a reality, and they're a real dream come true for fans and collectors. The collection includes Snake Eyes with Timber (Sunbow version from the original A Real American Hero cartoon series), Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper. You can take a closer look at both the Ultimates and ReAction figures in the video below.

Like all of the figures in Super7's Ultimates line, the G.I. Joe figures include numerous interchangeable hands, heads, weapons, and other accessories - a full breakdown is available below. Each figure is priced at $54.99 with a release date set for July 2022 (the figures are made to order). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Pre-orders for the ReAction figures are available in that link as well. Note that the G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Timber 2-pack from Hasbro is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth with the next shipment set for October.

Snake Eyes and Timber Accessories:

8 interchangeable hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

2x Pistol grip hands

2x Trigger finger hands

Laser rifle

Pistol

Radioactive canister

Walkie talkie

Jet pack

Articulated Timber figure

Cobra Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.) Accessories:

2 interchangeable heads

Regular head

Battle-damaged head with clear sparks

6 interchangeable hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

2x Pistol grip hands

Removable clear chest cover

Claw arm attachments

Gun arm attachments

Torch arm attachments

Backpack

Rifle

Pistol (fits in holster)

Grenades (attaches to chest)

Battle-damaged lower arm

Battle-damaged neck with clear sparks

Clear electrical damage spark (attaches to chest)

Sergeant Conrad S. Hauser (Duke) Accessories:

3 interchangeable heads

Regular head

Yelling head

Headset head

8 interchangeable hands

2x Rifle handle grip hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

1x Pointing left hand

1x Saluting right hand

Watch

Walkie talkie

Laser Rifle

Helmet (vintage toy inspired)

M-16 Rifle (vintage toy inspired)

Backpack (vintage toy inspired)

Binoculars (vintage toy inspired)

Cobra Commander Accessories:

2 interchangeable heads

1x toy accurate head

1x animation accurate head

10 interchangeable hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle/Binocular Grip hands

2x Pistol Grip hands

1x Open hand

1x Pointing hand

1x Clenched Right Scepter hand

1x Snake/Globe hand

Soft goods red cape

Rifle

Commander pistol

Alternate pistol

Snake scepter

Remote detonator

Cobra binoculars

High freq gun

Synthoid neutralizer

