Super7 Disney Ultimates Wave 2 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Last year Super7 debuted their Disney Ultimates line of figures, which aims to bring the same high-end collectible experience that they've delivered with their TMNT Ultimates and Thundercats Ultimates lineups to classic Disney franchises. The first wave included figures inspired by Fantasia, Robin Hood, and Pinocchio. Wave adds to the collection with Alice in Wonderland. Here's the breakdown...

Super7's Disney Ultimates Wave 2 lineup includes Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Robin Hood in his stork costume, and Hyacinth Hippo from Fantasia. The official details for each of these figures can be found below, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $54.99 each. The figures are made to order, so shipping is slated for June 2022. Inside that link you'll also find pre-orders for Wave 1, which are expected to ship out in September of this year.

Disney Ultimates Alice Figure: Super7 has gone down the rabbit hole in honor of the 70th anniversary of Disney's movie Alice in Wonderland! This deluxe Alice action figure comes loaded with additional parts and accessories, ready to reenact multiple scenes from the classic movie! This 7-inch highly-articulated figure comes with a soft goods apron and skirt, alternate heads and hands, Alice's pet kitten Dinah, a miniature version of Alice, and additional iconic accessories. Curiouser and curiouser!

Disney Ultimates Mad Hatter Figure: We're all mad here! Just as he appears in Disney's movie Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter ULTIMATES! deluxe action figure has everything you need to throw an amazing tea party! This 7-inch highly-articulated Mad Hatter figure comes with a soft goods coat, alternate heads and hands, and additional iconic accessories so you can celebrate 70 years of Disney's Alice in Wonderland, and your unbirthday too.

Disney Ultimates Robin Hood in Stork Disguise Figure: Foxy! He's so handsome, just like his reward posters! This Robin Hood ULTIMATES! figure allows us to relive the classic 1970 film, Disney's Robin Hood, with the ability to be displayed as Robin Hood himself, or in a disguise that could fool his own mother! He's ready to win that golden arrow and the heart of Maid Marian! This 7-inch highly-articulated action figure comes with a soft goods tunic, alternate heads and hands, and additional iconic accessories.

Disney Ultimates Hyacinth Hippo Figure: The original hip hippo? Hyacinth Hippo is a dancing hippopotamus featured in Disney's 1940 classic, Fantasia! She appears in the segment titled "Dance of the Hours" and is the leader of the daytime dancers. Let her dance her way into your collection! This 7-inch highly-articulated, made-to-order figure comes with a soft goods tutu, alternate heads and hands, and additional iconic accessories.

