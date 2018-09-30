Gal Gadot Excited to Be Part of ‘The Simpsons’ Season 30 Premiere, Shares New Look

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is headed to Springfield tonight for the Season 30 premiere of The Simpsons.

Gadot shared on Twitter a look at a design sheet for the Simpsons universe version of her. Fans have already seen her as herself in clips from the episode, but this design sheet shows Gadot playing the role of Lisa Simpson.

“This family was a huge part of my childhood,” Gadot tweeted. “And now it’s so cool that I get to be apart of the Simpsons‘ Season 30 premiere episode…Airing tonight!….”

The Simpsons Season 30 premiere episode is titled “Bart’s Not Dead.” Here’s the episode’s synopsis:

“Bart takes a dare, and ends up in the hospital. To cover for himself and Homer, he says he went to Heaven and met Jesus. Christian producers offer the Simpsons a movie deal, which Homer takes. But Bart can’t deal with the guilt and comes clean to Marge after the movie is finished.”

Gadot auditions in the episode to play the role of Lisa, as seen in a previously released clip. The clip also includes Homer Simpson taking a swipe at DC Films.

"Whenever I see the DC logo, I immediately fall asleep," Homer says in the clip.

Gadot is currently working on her next outing as DC Comics’ superheroine Wonder Woman. The new film is titled Wonder Woman 1984.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Director Patty Jenkins echoed that sentiment.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Gadot will be joined by Chris Pine, who is returning as Wonder Woman’s romantic interest Steve Trevor despite Trevor seemingly dying at the conclusion of the first film. Rounding out the cast are newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

The Simpsons Season 30 premiers tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.