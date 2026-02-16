After 800 Episodes, The Simpsons Finally Pays Off its Longest-Running Gag

The Simpsons has officially crossed over its 800th episode milestone with the end of Season 37 with Fox, and with a special extra scene has finally paid off one of the longest running gags. The Simpsons wrapped up Season 37 of its run this past weekend with a special double episode premiere. This was in celebration of the series officially airing 800 episodes with the network, and the team behind the series really went all out to make it feel that much more special. That includes a hilarious couch gag that looks back on nearly 40 years of nonsense.

The Simpsons Season 37 ended with a special couch gag that closes the loop on 800 episodes of the series, and with it Homer directly addresses the fact that Marge drives straight into him when pulling into the garage. It’s a part of the opening that has been addressed in some smaller ways over the years (like the Treehouse of Horror version where Homer died from it), but this is the most direct it has ever been. Marge really is driving him right into their home, after all. Check it out below as spotted by Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags on X.

The Simpsons Episode 800 Gets Extra Couch Gag as Streaming Exclusive

The funniest thing about this couch gag, however, is that The Simpsons didn’t actually air it on Fox. The series was broadcast at its usual time, but aired the final two episodes of Season 37 in one single hour as part of the celebration for the 800th episode milestone overall. The 800th episode didn’t really get a traditional opening, nor it get a couch gag in the broadcast airing. This couch gag was released exclusively for the Hulu and Disney+ version of the episode made for streaming the next day, so fans got something a bit extra for watching both.

This is something The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman had teased fans about in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “The shows have to be so short because of the needs of network television,” Selman noted. “We did create a couch gag for it. It’s kind of a dark couch gag. We’ll air it on Hulu a week after the show airs on Fox.” Now that the episode has made its streaming debut, it’s been fully revealed that this couch gag is as dark as Selman teased as it addresses 800 episodes of Homer getting run over.

What’s Next for The Simpsons After 800 Episodes?

Even though this couch gag seems to finally address this major question floating over its opening all these years, The Simpsons has no signs of ending anytime soon. The 800th episode milestone might be huge, but it’s not going to be close to the end by any means. Each of the voice stars is still happy to be with the series, and those behind the scenes have no desire to slow it down either as it was renewed with Fox through at least Season 40.

The Simpsons is also working on its long awaited sequel to its feature film. This new film is going to be launching in theaters 20 years after the release of the first, and still has yet to reveal more of what fans can hope to see when it hits theaters in 2027. But fans should have no fears as The Simpsons still has stories for years.

