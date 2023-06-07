The Snoopy Show Clip Debuts Snack Service on Beagle Air (Exclusive)

Dating back to the earliest days of Snoopy and his adventures with the rest of the Peanuts gang, the beloved beagle has imagined himself as a World War I Flying Ace, taking to the roof of his doghouse to live out his fantasies. In the upcoming Season 3 of The Snoopy Show, audiences will get to see what happens when Snoopy starts putting his piloting skills to the test by offering rides to his closest pals, as teased in an exclusive clip from the episode "You're Up, Snoopy." Check out the exclusive clip from The Snoopy Show above, which premieres on Apple TV+ on June 9th.

In the episode, "Snoopy and Marcie help Peppermint Patty with her report; Rerun mistakes Snoopy for a leprechaun; and Marcie's quiet spot is discovered."

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (Snoopy in Space, Kid vs. Kat), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff. The new season of The Snoopy Show is only one exciting offering for younger viewers on Apple TV+, including the new special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which follows endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18th, as well as even more classic Peanuts anthology titles on September 22nd.

WildBrain and Apple TV+ also announced two more Peanuts originals Camp Snoopy, a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts' most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

