The Sopranos Creator Developing New TV Series

The Sopranos creator David Chase and A Teacher director Hannah Fidell are developing a new show for FX. According to a new report, FX has given the as-yet-untitled project -- based on a script by Fidell, based on a previously-unproduced script by Chase -- a pilot commitment. Fidell's script is reportedly transformative, with Variety reporting that it's a "contemporary take" on Chase's original. The pair are to be credited as co-writers and co-creators, with Fidell directing the pilot. If the project moves ahead, it will be Chase's first new series since The Sopranos, which won 21 Emmy Awards and is widely credited with changing the face of television.

There are no plot details currently available, and no date set yet for production to start on the pilot. Fidell is currently under a first-look deal at FX, while Chase is under a first-look deal at Warner Bros. Discovery. Nicole Lambert of Chase Films will executive produce, with FX Productions producing the series.

Chase wrote and produced The Many Saints of Newark, a feature film set before the events of The Sopranos. Other TV credits include The Rockford Files, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, and Northern Exposure. Fidell is a writer/director who followed up her films A Teacher, 6 Years, and A Long Dumb Road by directing episodes of Pam & Tommy, The Act, and Casual.

