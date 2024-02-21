The Spiderwick Chronicles Treaser Trailer Released by Roku Channel

The Spiderwick Chronicles got a new life after the completed first season of the series was scrapped by Disney+ before it was set to air. It was reported back in October that the show had found a new home with Roku Channel, and would premiere early this year. Now, the streaming channel has shared the first trailer for the series, which will be eight episodes and debut on April 19th.

You can read the official description of the series here: "Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath." You can check out the trailer below:

Who Stars in The Spiderwick Chronicles?

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family: twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory, and their mother Helen as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle who once discovered the secret of a faerie world existing parallel to their own. Parenthood and Good Girls Revolt alum Joy Bryant will star in the series as Helen alongside previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, and Christian Slater.



The series was executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also served as showrunner alongside She-Hulk director Kat Coiro. They are producing alongside Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy.

Why Did Disney+ Cancel The Spiderwick Chronicles?

In a surprising move, some brand-new shows and movies that have completed production are being scrapped by various studios. This started happening in 2022 with the Batgirl film, and it's a trend that has become a big topic of conversation. Deadline previously reported that Disney+ decided not to move forward with the already-completed Spiderwick Chronicles "amid a focus on content curation and Disney-owned IP." The Spiderwick Chronicles was one of the rare projects for Disney+ that was based on non-Disney IP.

"We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," Disney CFO Christine McCarthy explained in May. "As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion."

The Spiderwick Chronicles debuts on Roku Channel on April 19th.