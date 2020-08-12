The Supernatural Cast Joins Cory Booker to Talk About The Series Finale, and MJ Hegar's Senate Campaign

Yesterday, Supernatural star Misha Collins sent a message out to fans, including a link to a 40-minute panel where he and fellow stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles appeared, talking about the final season of Supernatural, the importance of sticking the landing -- and also the importance of voting and citizenship. The latter makes sense primarily because they are joined in the conversation by U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and senatorial candidate MJ Hegar, who is runing to unseat Republican John Cornyn, who represents Texas, Jared and Jensen's stomping grounds (and the setting for Walker, Texas Ranger, which Padalecki is going to be appearing in beginning in 2021).

You can check the video out above -- in which you can hear Booker saying that he's "pissed off" that Supernatural is ending at the end of season fifteen. In fact, he said, he has rewatched the series twice, including once starting when he launched his failed Presidential run.

The plan is for Supernatural to finish production on the remaining two episodes of its final season as soon as it is safe to do so, a move that will allow series star Jared Padalecki to move on to work on his new series fo the network, Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger that is set to debut on The CW on Thursday nights in January.

“The plan is, we already have five episodes in the can for Supernatural," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said. "So Jared and Jensen will go as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes and then he will go off to work on Walker.”

Back in March, production on the beloved series shut down along with the rest of the network's in-production series due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, series executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed that the March 23rd episode would be the series' last for a while.

In a post to Twitter announcing the shutdown, Dabb explained that the series had filmed through episode 18, but that visual and sound effects also had to stop which is why the season's 13th episode, "Destiny's Child" would temporarily be the last to air.

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

