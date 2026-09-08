29 Years Later, South Park Just Changed Its Name Ahead of New Season Premiere

South Park has undergone a surprise name change after 29 long years ahead of what is likely going to be a very wild season with Comedy Central. South Park made its full return to TV last year after some back and forth with Paramount over a new license deal for the franchise. Following years of releasing streaming specials instead, South Park Season 27 and 28 made their debut last Fall with some of the most-watched and talked about episodes in the animated series’ history. Now it’s coming back for more.

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South Park Season 29 is set to make its official debut with Comedy Central in a little over a week, and the series has revealed that it is going to go all out right from the jump. Mirroring some notable politcal events and moments that have just happened this past week, South Park has now revealed that it is going by the new name of “South America” when it premieres, “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA.”

South Park Changes Its Name to South America

Courtesy of South Park Studios

Ahead of South Park Season 29, series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have announced the show’s “name change” with a message that gets to the core of the idea, “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” their statement begins. “We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.” Which likely gives fans an idea of where this next major season is heading for its take on President Donald Trump and more.

Parker and Stone revealed last year that they likely wouldn’t be moving anyway from the Trump storylines seen in Seasons 27 and 28, and that’s probably going to be even more the case now as South Park nabbed the animated series its first Emmy Award win in 13 years. And that was specifically for the Season 27 premiere, “Sermon on the Mount,” which heavily featured a new take on Trump that the show introduced into its animated canon. So expect more of that here in this next season.

When Does South Park Season 29 Come Out?

Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park Season 29 will officially premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 16th at 10pm ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day for fans in the United States, Canada, and Australia (with episodes also being available in worldwide territories on a different schedule). The series’ new episodes will then be debuting on Wednesdays in the weeks after, and will be launching on September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25.

The full breakdown for South Park Season 29’s schedule is as such:

September 16th

September 30th

October 14th

October 28th

November 11th

November 25th

There seem to only be six episodes confirmed for South Park Season 29 so far, but Parker and Stone’s new deal with Paramount needs them to release at least ten new episodes each year from now on (with a total $1.5 million USD across five years). That means we’ll likely get the schedule for the remaining episodes once the show gets to that point.