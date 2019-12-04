The “Ultimate Twin Peaks Collection” is Coming Next Week

The complete (and expanded) world of Twin Peaks is set to be packaged together in a definitive, limited edition, set for release next week and titled Twin Peaks: Z to A. Limited to 25,000 copies, the collection will hit shelves in the U.S. and Canada on December 10 (with international release dates to be announced at a later date).This new collection includes over 20 hours of new and existing special features such as never-before-released footage of David Lynch on-set at work and a rare, newly shot interview between stars Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee. U.S. fans of the series can pre-order the box set here.

Twin Peaks: Z to A includes both seasons of the original series, with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot; A Limited Event Series (the third season, which aired on Showtime), Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: “The Missing Pieces;” never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series; a new interview with Kyle MacLachlan (Special Agent Dale Cooper) and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer); a newly produced featurette with Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran); full-length, unedited versions of a number of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar from A Limited Event Series; all of the special features from the Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery (including The Missing Pieces) and Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series releases; and a 4K UHD disc of both the original pilot newly-transferred from film elements and the acclaimed eighth episode of A Limited Event Series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s…a lot.

The box set’s exterior art will be the Douglas fir trees that served as the imagery for a lot of the Showtime promotional material, while inside features a look at the Red Room, the most iconic setting of the series.

Here’s the official list of features:

• From the extensive behind-the-scenes footage of David Lynch making the A Limited Event Series (shot primarily by Jason S), 20-30 minute (approx.) pieces titled “Behind the Curtain” were edited and are included for each of the 18 Parts.

• A rare newly-shot interview of Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee who sit with longtime David Lynch collaborator Kristine McKenna to look back at their body of work on Twin Peaks as well as Fire Walk With Me.

• In a newly-produced featurette, fans can go “On the Couch” with Harry and Kimmy as Harry Goaz and Kimmy Robertson share fond Twin Peaks memories.

• As an additional treat for fans of A Limited Event Series, a compilation of full-length, unedited versions of many of The Roadhouse Bar musical performances.

You can pick the box set up starting next week, pre-order it now, or of course buy the episodes and movie (sans features) digitally at streaming video on demand platforms.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.