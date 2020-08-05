The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals the Only Season Two Sequence Actually Shot in Dallas

✖

At the very beginning of The Umbrella Academy's second season it's very clear that the series has moved its setting to Dallas. Longhorn symbols adorn buildings, classic 60s cars cruise down the street, big flashy neon signs, it's unmistakably the era and looks like the city in Texas. The catch however is that the entire series is shot in Canada and was able to recreate these looks for the series entirely up north. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, series showrunner Steve Blackman reveal the secrets of the set dressing in the new episodes while also confirming that the one sequence in the entire show was actually filmed in Dallas. Potential spoilers below!

"Just so you know, and we couldn't find a street in Dallas that looked like, 1963 street. we found it in Hamilton, Ontario, North of Toronto, we found a street that looked more like Dallas than Dallas did," Blackman said. "And the wonderful thing about the street is, it was sort of stuck in the 1960s, it really had a lot of beautiful character. We put up some signs and a few things, but we didn't have to do a ton to the street. We had to spend a lot of attention on costumes and cars and stuff, period cars, but it took a lot of work, but one of the things I didn't want was anyone to be distracted by the period. You just accept that you're there, and then you can concentrate on the story, so to get it right is great, that we were able to do that."

Blackman then dropped the big reveal, confirming only one scene in the entire new season was actually shot in Texas, and frankly it makes the most sense out of everything that happens in the series, adding: "The only thing we shot in Dallas is one thing, we shot the final scene with Kennedy, we're at the Grassy Knoll." For those that recall the scene from the penultimate episode, this sequence is unmistakably Dealey Plaza in Dallas, the site of President Kennedy's assassination.

The new season of the Netflix original series arrived to critical acclaim ahead of its premiere and a fantastic Rotten Tomatoes score. At the time of writing this article there are 69 reviews for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 have been posted to Rotten Tomatoes (including the review from ComicBook.com's own, which you can read here). Of those 69 reviews, 62 are positive, giving Season 2 a 90% overall score, an improvement on season one's 75% rating.

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.