The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Lands Near-Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

The highly-anticipated second season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy arrives this weekend, and it looks like fans are in for a new installment that's just as good as the first. On Monday morning, the emabrgo on critics' reviews for the new season of Umbrella Academy was lifted, allowing the first thoughts on the quality of the upcoming episodes to be shared online. It appears as though most critics agree: You're not going to want to miss The Umbrella Academy's return.

At the time of writing this article on Monday afternoon, 26 reviews for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 have been posted to Rotten Tomatoes (including the review from ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry, which you can read here). Of those 26 reviews, 25 are positive, giving Season 2 a 96% overall score.

With just one negative review published, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. More reviews will roll in over the next week and the score will likely change a bit, but judging by this initial wave, it'll stay right around the high 90s.

This second installment is already receiving a better reception than Season 1, which currently sits at 75% on the aggregate review site.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 below.

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 makes its Netflix debut on Friday, July 31st.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.