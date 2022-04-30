The Vampire Diaries Star and Creator to Reunite on New Netflix Series

✖

Two alums of the hit The CW series The Vampire Diaries are reuniting on a new project. On Friday, it was announced that Netflix has put a new drama series, which is under the working title of Confessions, into development. The series will star and be executive produced by former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and will be written and executive produced by former showrunner Julie Plec, alongside Better Call Saul's Bradley Paul. The project is based on the article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher", which was published by Jason Smith on Thought Catalog in 2015.

The series is described as a passion project for Wesley, and was apparently one of the first things he took into development when he launched his production company Citizen Media in 2016, which had a deal with Warner Bros. TV at the time. This new adaptation will be produced by Universal Television, and hails from Citizen Media and Kapital Entertainment.

Gettin' the band back together.... 🎉🥳🍾

Smith's article chronicles his two-year stint teaching public high school in northern California. Despite teaching while anesthetized by a heavy dose of prescription narcotics, Jason finds that his brokenness from addiction begins attracting broken students, and in a town obsessed with high school football, he's not alone in his obsession to escape from himself.

In addition to The Vampire Diaries, Wesley has had stints on Smallville, Tell Me a Story, and Army Wives. He also was recently cast as James T. Kirk on the new television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

"Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role," Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement when Wesley's casting was announced.

Plec, meanwhile, has been involved with Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, as well as the upcoming Vampire Academy adaptation, and the upcoming HBO Max series The Girls on the Bus.

