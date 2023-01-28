Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped

Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.

Dead Day is based on the Aftershock Comics series of the same name, created by Ryan Parrott and Evgeniy Bornyakov. Plec and Williamson were set to serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners on the series.

What is Dead Day about?

Dead Day follows an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual 'dead day,' when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business, be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living.

Parrott was set to serve as a consulting producer on the series, with executive producers also including Ben Fast, Emily Cummins and Lee Kramer as well as AfterShock Media's Jon Kramer and David Sigurani.

What is Vampire Academy about?

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first. The series starred Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

"I don't think we really left anything out because what was great about nine was nine sort of feels like a finale. I think if we had ended at nine it could have been a good finale," MacIntyre previously told ComicBook.com. "So, it felt like it allowed 10 to be the thing that tees up season two and pay some things off and tees some things up. Like the goal is to finish the episode and be like, 'I cannot wait to see where all these stories go.'"

