“Diverged” Is The Walking Dead's Worst-Rated Episode Ever
The Walking Dead's latest is a chore to watch, according to viewers who voted "Diverged" the show's worst-ever episode on IMDb. Part of the six extended Season 10 bonus episodes filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, "Diverged" finds best friends Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) at the lowest point in their friendship after their hunting trip ended with an argument in "Find Me." When the pair reach a fork in the road and go their separate ways, Carol returns to Alexandria and asks Jerry (Cooper Andrews) what she can do to help clean up the damage the Whisperers left behind.
Carol works her way through a list of chores: she tinkers with a solar panel, she scrounges up ingredients for a hearty soup, she prepares to cook a meal for the laboring Alexandrians. But when Dog gives chase to a scurrying rat on the loose, Carol assembles a makeshift trap and is determined to capture the pest.
"Diverged" is currently the lowest-rated episode of The Walking Dead on IMDb, where it's received a "4.5." rating from registered users. The episode went live for AMC+ subscribers on Thursday, March 25, before its television airing on Sunday, March 28.
As of March 28, "Diverged" is ranked lower than Season 7 episode "Swear," the former worst-rated episode ever of The Walking Dead with a "5.6" user score. "Swear" held that spot until last week when "Splinter," also part of the pandemic-proofed episodes, received a "5.2" rating as determined by the weighted average votes from IMDb users.
"Boring and pointless," reads a 2 stars out of 10 review from one IMDb user. "Won't miss anything if you skip this episode." Another user's 1-star review calls the episode "mundane, empty and pointless."
"It was an average episode that has nothing to offer," reads one user's 5 stars out of 10 review praising the episode's performances. Another 5 stars out of 10 rating calls "Diverged" the "worst episode of The Walking Dead."
More favorable reviews compared "Diverged" to the worst-rated episode of Breaking Bad, "Fly," which is similarly hyper-focused on a character's attempt to rid themselves of a pest. "This did develop Carol's character, by the end she learns she doesn't have to fix everything to feel like it makes her other problems fine," reads one 9 stars out of 10 review in part. "The acting was also great as usual."
Another user's 9 stars out of 10 review praised the episode's small cast, writing: "Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Cooper Andrews and Dog made this episode work with their stellar acting."
Here's what other Walking Dead fans are saying about "Diverged":
"Worst Episode in 10 Seasons"
I know it was written and filmed during a pandemic and hastily put together, but oh my god was this weeks #TheWalkingDead definitely the worst episode in 10 seasons.
Daryl fixes a bike, Carol tries to catch a mouse.
That's it. #TWD 😴 💤— Lord Ben ☁️ (@BenAKAGet) March 26, 2021
Diverged, episode 10x21 was the WORST episode in the entire series of #TWD which is shocking since season 8 exists💀— WhereisthedamnRickmovie (@TWDJenn) March 26, 2021
"Comfort Episode"
Excuse me sir, this is my comfort episode. #Diverged #twd #Caryl pic.twitter.com/niAxEu36Jl— Charli 🌼🏹 (@charli_bubble) March 26, 2021
Watching "Diverged" several times in a row since last night, and every time I watch it seems that epsodio gets better, and better...♾ Norman and Cooper did very well in it , but Melissa, really stole the scene, she went from comedy to drama very easy. Love this!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X6qYEKRLlt— 💗🦋Deborah A. Puccini🦋💗 (@Dpuccini_5) March 27, 2021
"Boring"
#TWD 10x21 was boring. I'm not interested in Carol "suffering" hanging out alone. Nor did I want to see her blow off the kindest marshmallow on the planet, Jerry. I want to see actual development and remorse, and most of all? A plan to actually make amends. 0 stars. #TWDSpoilers— ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ - ֆɦɛ/ɦɛʀ 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) March 27, 2021
The walking dead's diverged was the most boring episode ever sad I waited a week only to get this. Was hoping for another follow up on Ezekiel's group 💁🏻♀️ this is where the only fun in the show rn— uliana (@elicard_ssn) March 27, 2021
Or maybe a maggie x negan episode. I love Daryl and Carol don't get me wrong but-
"Recipe For a Great Episode"
#twdspoilers I loved it! We got to see a different side of Carol! Melissa has amazing comedic timing! There were adorable Carol and Dog (Darol) moments...and throw Jerry into the mix ...thats a recipe for a great episode right there! Much better than stone soup😜— Eimear~ #TeamCarol 🍪🗡🏹 (@eimear20) March 25, 2021
I have watched 4 times #Diverged already ... I just love this episode, beautiful touching Carol❤️❤️❤️, this is probably my favorite episode at the moment ❤️❤️❤️... so inspiring episode❤️😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/83A3NjX7Ui— Yana Mayer (@yanchike) March 27, 2021
"Pointless"
What the hell was twd 10x21? It was so pointless?? #TWDspoilers— Claire⚡️| Greys spoilers (@Jadesmorley) March 25, 2021
@TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC well that was another terrible and pointless episode where absolutely nothing happened. I know your show has been going downhill for a long time now, but I think you've finally hit rock bottom #TWD #Diverged— Robert Brown (@Rob180Brown) March 25, 2021
"A Different Type of TWD Episode"
For the record, having watched early and thought about this episode, I actually really have a soft spot for "Diverged" and appreciate it for being a different type of #TWD episode. It's intimate and personal. I got a lot out of it and can appreciate its story.— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 28, 2021